December 14, 2021
Sources: Dodge City hiring new head coach

Monroe College head coach Terry Karg is expected to take the same job at Dodge City Community College, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. 

Karg has been at Monroe since 2011 when he started the program, leading the program to its first bowl game in 2018 and then returning in 2019. 

The Mustangs went 10-1 this season, running through their regular season undefeated before falling to Iowa Central in the Graphic Edge Bowl.

Karg played in NFL Europe, the CFL and the Arena Football League, and coached for the AFL's Los Angeles Avengers before taking the Monroe College job.

Karg fills the role Ricky Coon occupied the past three seasons. Coon recently accepted the defensive coordinator position at Southeast Missouri State. 

Terry Karg

