Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: UMass, Don Brown adding pair of New England prep coaches to staff

Trying to revive the program, Brown is deploying a grass-roots approach to building his staff.
Author:

Don Brown has seen UMass football at its best, and he’s got a plan for trying to get the Minutemen program back to competitive status.

Namely, a grass-roots approach.

And Brown, a staple in coaching throughout the Northeast, is tapping into his wide array of contacts as he fills out his staff in Brown’s return to heading up the UMass program.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Brown is adding Valdamar Brower to coach on the defensive side of the ball, and Jeff Moore to coach on the offensive side of the ball for the Minutemen.

Most recently the head coach at The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut, Moore is a UMass alum with previous collegiate coaching stops at both Yale University and Amherst College – the latter of which won a pair of New England Small College Athletic Conference championships.

The Loomis Chaffee School on Thursday morning issued an e-mail that announced Moore’s departure.

Per sources, it is expected that Moore could fill the role of recruiting coordinator on Brown’s UMass squad, as well as coaching tight ends.

A former player under Brown, who went from walk-on to scholarship lineman, Brower had been the veteran head coach of Springfield Central High School in Springfield, Massachusetts. Brower had turned that Springfield program arguably into the state’s preeminent public prep team – with a particularly dominant run across the past three-plus years at Springfield.

Like Brown, Moore also is a UMass grad – having gotten his start in coaching while serving as a student-assistant coach at the school.

Brown was hired by UMass in late-November, as Brown wrapped up his first season as Arizona’s defensive coordinator and following a successful run as the defensive signal-caller for Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines. 

You May Like

Auburn

Report: Zak Hill to remain at Arizona State, Auburn OC search continues

Auburn reportedly moved on due to compliance concerns at Arizona State.

1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2021-12-09 at 9.54.34 AM

"Attention College Recruiters..." sign on weight room has the coaching community divided

A high school coach has posted a sign for college recruiters visiting his school that has the coaching community a bit split.

4 hours ago
Mike MacIntyre

Mike MacIntyre set to become the new head coach at FIU

Memphis defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre, the former head coach at Colorado and San Jose State, is set to take over at FIU, per report.

5 hours ago
Hue Jackson

Sources: Grambling State eyes NFL coaching veteran Hue Jackson for head coaching spot

The former Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns head coach spent this past season on Eddie George's Tennessee State staff.

20 hours ago
Staff Tracker - COLO STATE

Colorado State Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the Colorado State staff under Jay Norvell is coming together via this page.

22 hours ago
jtaylor

Jason Taylor's coaching mentors include Nick Saban, Jimmy Johnson, Rex Ryan & one of America's top prep spots; is he ready for what's next?

The former Akron All-American and NFL All-Pro is carving a distinguished coaching career

22 hours ago
Staff Tracker - SMU

SMU Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the SMU staff under Rhett Lashlee is coming together via this page.

23 hours ago
Jimbo Fisher

Here's how much LSU was prepared to pay Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo said he'd have to be "the dumbest human being on God's earth" to leave Texas A&M, but LSU reportedly offered him stupid money to do so.

Dec 8, 2021