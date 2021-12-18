Don Brown's offensive coordinator is coming from the Michigan staff

Don Brown has landed a Michigan staffer to be his new offensive coordinator at UMass.

Many of the top staffs in the country are able to employ top notch coaches in analyst roles that do a lot for the program behind the scenes.

Those analysts are often have the resume and coaching chops to step into a major college program and coach with the best of them. At Michigan, they have a few of those types of guys on staff, and one of them just landed an FBS coordinating opportunity.

Earlier today, UMass announced Michigan analyst Steve Casula as their new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He will remain with the team through the College Football Playoff.

Sources tell FootballScoop that offensive line coach Alex Miller is the only offensive coach being retained from the previous staff.

Casula has played an integral role behind the scenes in Michigan's offensive resurgence. So much so, that he was the first coach that Josh Gattis acknowledged and thanked during his Broyles Award ceremony speech a few weeks ago.

Before going to Ann Arbor, Casula was the offensive coordinator under Tony Annese at Ferris State (D-II - MI) where they were putting up video game numbers on offense and made a trip to the national title game in 2018.

Casula, who also coached at Western Michigan, has coaching experience on the east coast during a brief stint at Colgate and grew up in Delaware.

While his appointment may be a surprise to some, Casula's offensive acumen and creativity has had him pegged as someone ready for an opportunity like this for years now.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.