Skip to main content

Dre Bly, North Carolina parting ways

Bly was a College Football Hall of Fame corner in Mack Brown's first Carolina tenure.

North Carolina and cornerbacks coach Dre Bly are mutually parting ways, the school announced Wednesday.

“We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” Brown said. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Bly was a College Football Hall of Fame corner under Mack Brown, helping the Tar Heel post back-to-back AP Top 10 finishes, then rejoined his alma mater as an original member of Brown's 2.0 staff in the winter of 2018. 

Bly was named the ACC Recruiter of the Year in 2022.

After finishing in the top half nationally in pass efficiency defense in 2019-20, the Tar Heels slipped to 103rd in 2021 and 115th this past season.

A 12-year NFL player, Bly started coaching in 2015 at a Charlotte high school and spent 2018 with the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football. He also interned with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Mississippi State

Zach Arnett, Mississippi State add, subtract from Bulldogs' coaching staff

David Turner returns to coach Bulldogs' D-line, offensive shakeups continue

By John Brice
Texas Tech

Sources: Justin 'Juice' Johnson top target to join Texas Tech Red Raiders' staff

Johnson has been a high-rising assistant coach, most recently for Baylor

By John Brice
CCSU

Central Connecticut State brings back former assistant as head coach

New head coach Adam Lechtenberg helped the Blue Devils win the 2010 Northeast Conference title as offensive coordinator.

By Zach Barnett
ncaa stock 2

NCAA delays vote that would expand football coaching staffs

Wednesday was supposed to be the day that the NCAA formally expanded football coaching staffs, allowing "any institutional staff member" to perform coaching duties on practice days.

By Zach Barnett
Lane Kiffin Ole Miss

A look at Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss contract: Major bonuses for P-5, SEC wins; $9 million per year

Kiffin’s figures vault him firmly near top-10, top-4 SEC

By John Brice
Chicago skyline

FCS football may be coming soon to Chicago

Chicago State is exploring the possibility of becoming the city's first Division I football program

By Doug Samuels
Credit: Andrew Weber-US PRESSWIRE

Sources: Purdue, Ryan Walters make key off-the-field hire from Big Ten rival

Walters is bringing former Illinois DFO Pete Roley with him to Purdue

By John Brice
teamworks

Teamworks, resource for nearly every college football program, announces major acquisitions, plans for Compliance platform

Teamworks has become a fixture in nearly every college program in the United States

By John Brice