Dre Bly, North Carolina parting ways

North Carolina and cornerbacks coach Dre Bly are mutually parting ways, the school announced Wednesday.

“We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” Brown said. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Bly was a College Football Hall of Fame corner under Mack Brown, helping the Tar Heel post back-to-back AP Top 10 finishes, then rejoined his alma mater as an original member of Brown's 2.0 staff in the winter of 2018.

Bly was named the ACC Recruiter of the Year in 2022.

After finishing in the top half nationally in pass efficiency defense in 2019-20, the Tar Heels slipped to 103rd in 2021 and 115th this past season.

A 12-year NFL player, Bly started coaching in 2015 at a Charlotte high school and spent 2018 with the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football. He also interned with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins.

