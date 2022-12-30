Skip to main content

Drew Brees joining Purdue coaching staff got the Citrus Bowl taken out of New Jersey sports books

Whoops: Drew Brees accidentally spent a week as a Purdue assistant coach and an equity partner in a New Jersey-based sports book.

Gambling authorities in New Jersey on Friday removed the Citrus Bowl between Purdue and LSU from the state's sports books due to temporary Boilermaker assistant coach Drew Brees.

The former Boiler quarterback, turned future Pro Football Hall of Famer, turned entrepreneur and now part-time assistant coach became a "brand ambassador" for the sports book PointsBet, which included an equity stake in the company.

"PointsBet would like to congratulate Drew Brees on his appointment as Interim Assistant Coach for the Purdue Boilermakers," PointsBet said in a statement released Dec. 22. "While this is an exciting next step in his career, after careful review, we have decided to end our ambassador partnership agreement with Drew. Regulatory and legal compliance, responsible gaming practices, and the integrity of legal sports betting are top priorities for our organization and this decision will allow us to uphold that commitment. We wish Drew all the best as he returns home to his alma mater."

The problem, for New Jersey's regulators, was that Brees joined the Purdue staff on Dec. 15. 

New Jersey's regulators ordered its books to stop taking bets on the Citrus Bowl and to void all bets placed after Dec. 15, according to ESPN

The Tigers and Boilermakers meet Monday at noon ET (ABC). LSU is around a 14-point favorite in the game. 

