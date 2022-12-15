Drew Brees joins Purdue staff

Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees is joining the Purdue staff...at least temporarily.

Brees will serve as an interim assistant coach for the Boilermakers for their bowl game against LSU, the school has announced.

Athletic director Mike Bobinksi shared the following in the school's release:

"Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders in industries and careers across a wide spectrum, including professional football," said Bobinski. "For more than two decades, Drew Brees has shown the world what makes the Boilermakers special. He was an elite football player, but most of all, Drew is an extraordinary leader. Gaining his insights on the football field and in our coaching offices during this time of transition will be of great value to our student-athletes and staff. We're grateful to Drew for his willingness to share his time and expertise in yet another show of support for the Boilermakers."

The decision to come on board to help out came after a conversation with new head coach Ryan Walters, Brees shared.

"I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program. This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters. I had a great conversation with Coach Walters last night, and love the energy, passion and detail he will bring to our program. The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!"

In joining the staff, Brees will not only bring two decades of high level NFL playing experience to preparing Boilermakers quarterbacks for their game, but they will also gain a distinct advantage with him on the recruiting trail.

Following his retirement, Brees spent one season as an analyst for NBC before the two sides parted ways.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.