Sources: Mike Elko, Duke poised to add offensive coordinator

Duke University and new head coach Mike Elko are on the verge of making their top offensive hire.

Multiple sources on Monday tell FootballScoop that Elko is poised to add Kevin Johns to the Blue Devils' offensive coordinator post.

Johns has a lengthy history running college offenses, from work in the Big Ten at Indiana University to his most recent three-year run atop the Memphis Tigers' offense for Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield.

The Tigers this season closed with a bowl berth and also averaged a potent 30.1 points per game.

Memphis soundly beat Navy this season and also upended then-nationally ranked SMU.

Johns, known for his work with quarterbacks but also with previous accolades from Rivals.com for his recruiting work while coaching receivers at Indiana, had the No. 22 offense in the country at Memphis in 2020.

Johns also has guided offenses at Western Michigan and Texas Tech.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.