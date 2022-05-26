The early-season TV schedule is here

The first three weeks of the 2022 college football season will feature more good games than two eyeballs can handle.

We're on the front side of Memorial Day weekend, which means summer is almost here. Summer almost being here means the college football season is around the corner.

And just as the aroma of a properly-seasoned burger patty on a charcoal grill goes straight from your brain to your stomach, the TV networks have placed their own red meat on the grill to kick in our college football appetites.

ESPN, Fox and CBS have all dropped their early-season TV schedules, and we've compiled all the best games for you here.

The season begins in Dublin with Scott Frost kicking off a make-or-break season against Northwestern. In addition to games like Notre Dame-Ohio State, Oregon-Georgia and Alabama-Texas, we'll see showcase games for new head coaches Billy Napier (vs. Utah), Lincoln Riley (at Stanford), Brian Kelly (vs. Florida State) and Mario Cristobal (at Texas A&M). Plus tasty undercards like Cincinnati at Arkansas, and the Backyard Brawl, and Baylor at BYU, and Penn State at Auburn, and... well, you get the point.

(Rankings reflect the Athlon Sports preseason Top 25.)

Week 0 (Aug. 27)

12:30 p.m. ET, Fox -- Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Dublin, Ireland)

3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN -- Stephen F. Austin vs. Jacksonville State (FCS Kickoff at Montgomery, Ala.)

7 p.m. ET, ESPN -- Howard vs. Alabama State (MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Atlanta)

Week 1 (Sept. 3)

7 p.m. ET Thursday, ESPN -- West Virginia at No. 23 Pitt

8 p.m. ET Thursday, Fox -- No. 25 Penn State at Purdue

10 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN -- TCU at Colorado

Noon ET, ABC -- Colorado State at No. 6 Michigan

Noon ET, ESPN -- No. 12 NC State at East Carolina

Noon ET, Fox -- UTEP at No. 13 Oklahoma

3:30 p.m. ET, CBS -- Arizona at San Diego State

3:30 p.m. ET, ABC -- No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia (Chick-fil-A Kickoff at Atlanta)

3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN -- No. 15 Cincinnati at No. 22 Arkansas

7 p.m. ET, ESPN -- No. 8 Utah at Florida

7:30 p.m. ET, ABC -- No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State (GameDay)

10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN -- Boise State at Oregon State

3 p.m. ET Sunday, ESPN2 -- Florida A&M vs. Jackson State (Orange Blossom Classic at Miami)

7:30 p.m. ET, ABC -- Florida State vs. LSU (Louisiana Kickoff at New Orleans)

8 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN -- No. 4 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech (Chick-fil-A Kickoff at Atlanta)

Week 2 (Sept. 10)

7:30 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN -- Louisville at UCF

Noon ET, ABC -- Ohio at No. 25 Penn State

Noon ET, ESPN -- South Carolina at No. 22 Arkansas

Noon ET, Fox -- No. 1 Alabama at Texas

3:30 p.m. ET, CBS -- Colorado at Air Force

3:30 p.m. ET, Fox -- Washington State at Wisconsin

3:30 p.m. ET, ABC -- No. 18 Tennessee at No. 23 Pitt

4 p.m. ET, FS1 -- No. 24 Houston at Texas Tech

4 p.m. ET, BTN -- Iowa State at Iowa

7 p.m. ET, ESPN -- No. 21 Kentucky at Florida

7:30 p.m. ET, ABC -- No. 9 USC at Stanford

7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2 -- Arizona State at No. 17 Oklahoma State

10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN -- No. 11 Baylor at BYU

11 p.m. ET, FS1 -- Mississippi State at Arizona

Week 3 (Sept. 17)

7 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN -- Florida State at Louisville

Noon ET, ESPN -- No. 3 Georgia at South Carolina

Noon ET, Fox -- No. 13 Oklahoma at Nebraska

2:30 p.m. ET, NBC -- Cal at No. 7 Notre Dame

3:30 p.m. ET, CBS -- No. 25 Penn State at Auburn

3:30 p.m. ET, Fox -- BYU at No. 10 Oregon

3:30 p.m. ET, ABC -- Ole Miss at Georgia Tech

7 p.m. ET, Fox -- Toledo at No. 2 Ohio State

7 p.m. ET, ESPN2 -- Texas Tech at No. 12 NC State

7:30 p.m. ET, ABC -- No. 14 Michigan State at Washington

9 p.m. ET, ESPN -- No. 20 Miami at No. 5 Texas A&M

10:30 p.m. ET, Fox -- Fresno State at No. 9 USC