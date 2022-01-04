Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
East Tennessee State bringing in one of D-II's top coordinators

East Tennessee State (FCS) is bringing in one of the hottest coordinators at the Division II level as the new offensive coordinator for George Quarles.
Adam Neugebauer has overseen one of the most prolific offensive units in the country at Slippery Rock (D-II - PA) the last several years.

Over the past two seasons, Slippery Rock is 22-4, which includes a run to the D-II semifinals. They've averaged 42 points per game during that stretch, and also produced a Harlon Hill Winner as well as a finalist for the Campbell Award.

Now Neugebauer is set to take on a new challenge at the FCS level.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Neugebauer will be the new offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach for George Quarles at East Tennessee State (FCS).

Neugebauer, who was a record-setting quarterback himself at West Virginia Wesleyan (D-II), previously spent time on staffs at Georgetown (FCS - Washington, DC) and Tiffin (D-II - OH).

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

