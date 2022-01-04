East Tennessee State bringing in one of D-II's top coordinators
Adam Neugebauer has overseen one of the most prolific offensive units in the country at Slippery Rock (D-II - PA) the last several years.
Over the past two seasons, Slippery Rock is 22-4, which includes a run to the D-II semifinals. They've averaged 42 points per game during that stretch, and also produced a Harlon Hill Winner as well as a finalist for the Campbell Award.
Now Neugebauer is set to take on a new challenge at the FCS level.
Sources tell FootballScoop that Neugebauer will be the new offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach for George Quarles at East Tennessee State (FCS).
Neugebauer, who was a record-setting quarterback himself at West Virginia Wesleyan (D-II), previously spent time on staffs at Georgetown (FCS - Washington, DC) and Tiffin (D-II - OH).
