East Texas Baptist fills head coaching opening from within

The Tigers closed their second consecutive 5-5 season on Saturday.

East Texas Baptist head coach Brian Mayper has retired, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Calvin Ruzicka has been named head coach.

"We appreciate Coach Mayper's commitment to building a culture of Christian discipleship and brotherhood among the ETBU Football program. This relentless pursuit of integrating faith, academics, and sport is the heart of Tiger Athletics," ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn said in a statement. "Coach Ruzicka has been an asset to the program over the last five years. His commitment to excellence in all areas of the student-athlete experience and dedication to Christian leadership makes him a great fit as the Head Coach for Tiger Football."



ETBU concluded a second consecutive 5-5 season with a 43-6 win over North American University on Saturday. Mayper went 25-20 in five seasons.

Indicative of their 5-5 record, ETBU scored 21.5 points per game while allowing 22.1.

Ruzicka, ETBU's assistant head coach, has been on staff for the past five seasons. Prior to that, he spent 17 seasons under Joey McGuire at Cedar Hill High School, helping the Longhorns win three state championships.

ETBU is a Division III school in Marshall, Texas. The Tigers compete in the American Southwest Conference.

