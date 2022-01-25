Sources: Eastern Illinois on verge of bringing home Chris Wilkerson as Panthers' head coach

Wilkerson helped Eastern Illinois to its most successful stretch in the late-90s and has made the University of Chicago a consistent winner.

Chris Wilkerson, a veteran coach who’s spent nearly the past decade as the head coach at the University of Chicago, is expected to be named the next head coach at Eastern Illinois University, sources tell FootballScoop.

Wilkerson’s placement atop the EIU program “is wrapping up now,” a source told FootballScoop Tuesday afternoon.

For Wilkerson, it’s staying true to his Midwest roots while seizing an opportunity to take over a program that’s been beset by challenges, particularly as it pertains to resources and finances, and also a chance to revive the flagging program at his alma mater. Wilkerson got his coaching start at Eastern Illinois, coaching special teams and being a key cog in the Panthers’ most successful modern stretch in the late-1990s.

In his nine years and eight seasons atop the U-Chicago’s NCAA Division III program, Wilkerson led the Maroons to seven winning campaigns – including an 8-2 2021 season that matched Wilkerson’s season-best wins mark.

EIU is coming off back-to-back one-win seasons, including the truncated COVID-19 shortened season in which EIU completed just six games. The Panthers have been 3-26 in their last three seasons, but Wilkerson has a track record of maximizing resources from his run atop the Maroons’ program.

Prior to his head coaching turn atop U-Chicago, Wilkerson was on staffs at both Dartmouth and San Jose State.

As always stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.