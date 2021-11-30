Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Eastern Illinois is making significant changes to offensive staff

As head coach Adam Cushing enters his fourth season, he'll be doing it with a bunch of new faces on offense.
Next fall, Adam Cushing will be entering a critical fourth season leading the Eastern Illinois program, and will be doing so with a completely new offensive staff, sources share with FootballScoop.

Sources tell us that offensive coordinator John Kuceyeski and the entire Panthers offensive staff has been let go.

Kuceyeski also coached the team's Superbacks.

Other coaches let go include Chris Batti (QBs), Dan Hernandez (OL), Mark Philmore II (WRs / Recruiting Coordinator) and Omar Young (RBs / Co-STC)

Eastern Illinois finished the season 1-10, and scored 17 points or less in eight of those games.

The Panthers offense ranked 111th nationally in both rushing and turnovers given away while averaging 14.5 points per game.

Including the unique spring season of 2020 for FCS programs, Cushing has won one game each season in charge and the program and is 3-26 in that time.  

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

