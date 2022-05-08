Skip to main content

Eastern Michigan's Fred Reed has passed

Reed spent the past seven seasons on Chris Creighton's staff in Ypsilanti.

Sad news to share this afternoon, as Eastern Michigan assistant Fred Reed passed earlier today.

Reed, who most recently served as the passing game coordinator / safeties coach for the program, was just 54 years old and was in his seventh year on the staff.

"Please keep Coach Reed's family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," Chris Creighton shared in a statement. "It is impossible to capture what he means to all of us right now."

Reed joined Creighton's staff at EMU in 2016 after three seasons on the Syracuse staff. 

He previously held positions in the MAC at Ohio, Buffalo and also has previous stops with the Detroit Lions and at Nebraska-Omaha and Michigan Tech.

A graduate of Colorado Mesa (D-II), Reed played defensive back for the program in the early 90's.

Please join us in keeping coach Reed's wife (La'Shannon), and their two children (Amar'e Reed and Khamara) as well as the entire Eastern Michigan program in your prayers during this difficult time.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

ncaa stock 3

Report: NCAA to pursue boosters, schools who bend NIL rules

Boosters and schools found to have offered "inducements" to recruits and transfers could find themselves targets of NCAA investigations... assuming the NCAA doesn't get smacked down in the courts again.

By Zach BarnettMay 6, 2022
jackson

Sources: Jarrail Jackson being tabbed new head coach at Texas College

Jackson is a former Oklahoma standout who has coached various stops

By John BriceMay 6, 2022
Earnest Wilson DC

Sources: Defiance College to begin search for third head coach in past 9 months

Earnest Wilson earned the head coaching job after a year as the interim head coach, but sources tell FootballScoop that he's decided to take a new opportunity.

By Doug SamuelsMay 5, 2022
Willie Taggart court

Claims against Willie Taggart, Irele Oderinde dismissed as former Duck settles with Oregon

Former Oregon offensive lineman Doug Brenner settled the lawsuit against his former school, more than five years after a winter workout put him in the hospital.

By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2022
Gene Chizik

When you're bad at something, it usually can be traced back to one area, Gene Chizik shares

Gene Chizik came out of retirement to get the UNC defense back on track, and as he explains, as humans, when we're bad at anything there's typically one place to start.

By Doug SamuelsMay 5, 2022
Georgia

NFL draft data shows Georgia has joined Texas, California and Florida among 'Big 4' recruiting states

Shifting demographics and investment in high school football has made the Peach State a recruiting superpower.

By Zach BarnettMay 5, 2022
merritt

Steve Sarkisian, Texas beef up personnel, scouting department with major addition

The Longhorns have added Bobby Merritt, a former NFL scout, CFL executive to the fold

By John BriceMay 5, 2022
pringle

Deion Sanders's Jackson State program, Fred McNair's Alcorn Braves have several players land NFL opportunities

Coach Prime had a JSU player drafted after his first season as coach, HBCU stars land free agent deals

By John BriceMay 4, 2022