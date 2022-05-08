Eastern Michigan's Fred Reed has passed

Reed spent the past seven seasons on Chris Creighton's staff in Ypsilanti.

Sad news to share this afternoon, as Eastern Michigan assistant Fred Reed passed earlier today.

Reed, who most recently served as the passing game coordinator / safeties coach for the program, was just 54 years old and was in his seventh year on the staff.

"Please keep Coach Reed's family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," Chris Creighton shared in a statement. "It is impossible to capture what he means to all of us right now."

Reed joined Creighton's staff at EMU in 2016 after three seasons on the Syracuse staff.

He previously held positions in the MAC at Ohio, Buffalo and also has previous stops with the Detroit Lions and at Nebraska-Omaha and Michigan Tech.

A graduate of Colorado Mesa (D-II), Reed played defensive back for the program in the early 90's.

Please join us in keeping coach Reed's wife (La'Shannon), and their two children (Amar'e Reed and Khamara) as well as the entire Eastern Michigan program in your prayers during this difficult time.

