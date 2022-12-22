Skip to main content

Eastern New Mexico announces head coaching change

Tye Hiatt will not return after two seasons running the program.

Tye Hiatt has resigned as Eastern New Mexico's head coach, the program has announced.

"I want to thank the ENMU administration for the opportunity to be apart of this program the past two years," said Hiatt. "These players and coaches have changed my life for the better and I know that they will be successful in their future endeavors."

The Greyhounds, a member of Division II's Lone Star Conference, went 3-8 in 2022. Their season concluded Nov. 12 with a 38-24 loss to Western New Mexico in the Chile Bowl rivalry game.

Hiatt joined the program in 2021 after four seasons as the offensive coordinator at Shepherd (D-II - WV). The program went 7-15 in his two seasons at the helm.

"Coach Hiatt has done a terrific job coaching our football team and building what can be a fantastic future here for the Greyhounds. He took an incredibly challenging situation here and made everything around him so much better during his tenure," said Director of Athletics Dr. Paul Weir. "He and his wife Paige are wonderful members of our community and we wish their entire family nothing but the best in their next chapter together."

Associate head coach/defensive coordinator Jamison Bisch has been appointed interim head coach. "We will move swiftly to find our new head football coach and ask our athletes, fans, and entire Greyhound community to stay patient until that search is complete," said Weir.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

