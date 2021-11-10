No. 7 Eastern Washington makes sudden change at offensive coordinator position

The Eagles are promoting Pat McCann on the heels of Ian Shoemaker's resignation

Eastern Washington, which has Football Championship Subdivision's top-ranked scoring offense and No. 2 passer, is dealing with a late-season transition atop its offensive controls.

Eagles play-caller and quarterbacks coach Ian Shoemaker resigned, the school confirmed Wednesday in a release.

Sources had indicated to FootballScoop that Shoemaker's resignation arrived on Tuesday.

The Eagles, FCS playoff participants in the spring 2021 season, have spent the majority of this season ranked in the division's top 10. They were 7-0 before suffering back-to-back, one-possession losses; 35-34 to rival Weber State and 23-20 to Montana State last weekend.

Still, Shoemaker's high-powered offense had paced all FCS teams in scoring at 48 points per game; additionally, star quarterback Eric Barriere is second nationally in passing yards with more than 3,500 yards through nine games and his 32 touchdowns through the air rank third.

Pat McCann is shifting from wide receivers coach to the Eagles' play-caller for their season-closing stretch, road games at UC-Davis and Portland State.

A Western Washington graduate, McCann is in his third season with the EWU program. McCann also logged time on the staffs at Northern Iowa and UC-Davis, which sits 5-1 in Big Sky Conference play.