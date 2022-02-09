Skip to main content

Ed Orgeron on working for Alabama one day: "It will never happen."

The former LSU head coach hasn't ruled out an eventual return to the sideline, but did rule out ever donning crimson.

Ed Orgeron is currently in Month 3 of his coaching sabbatical/victory lap. In fact, he's in Los Angeles this week, basking in the glow of Joe Burrow's Super Bowl run. 

With $5 million in buyout money already paid, two $1 million checks coming his way this year, and $16.8 million due to him by 2025, Orgeron is in no hurry to coach again. As he said at his exit press conference in November, he may go buy himself a hamburger or two.

Orgeron is still an LSU employee, per the terms of his buyout agreement, but he'll be a free agent in time, and the 60-year-old has not ruled out a return to coaching. 

At Alabama, though? 

“It will never happen. Never happen!" Orgeron told WGNO in an interview last week. “That will never happen with Ed Orgeron, I promise you.”

Orgeron would not be the first former rival to come under Nick Saban's employ. Butch Jones went 0-5 against Saban as Tennessee's head coach from 2013-17, spent the next three seasons as his assistant, and is now heading into his second season as Arkansas State's head coach. 

And so even though a hypothetical stint in Nick Saban's School for Once and Future Head Coaches may be good for Orgeron's career, donning crimson each day would be too much for him to stomach.

Plus, it might be a little tough to explain this away on his first day in the office.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Ed Orgeron

