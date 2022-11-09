Eli Drinkwitz's extension comes with substantial raise

Eli Drinkwitz's new contract extension will come with a substantial raise.

Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday Drinkwitz will make $6 million in 2023, a $2 million bump from what he was set to make under the terms of his original deal.

The contract runs through 2027 -- a 2-year extension -- that will top him out at $7 million.

Even with the raise, Drinkwitz is on the low end of SEC head coaches.

The Mizzou head coach is 12th of 13 SEC public-school head coaches according to the USA Today coaching salary database (Vanderbilt's Clark Lea not included), and $1 million below No. 11, Tennessee's Josh Heupel.

The 39-year-old Drinkwitz landed the Mizzou job after one 12-1 season at Appalachian State. He is 15-17 in nearly three full seasons in Columbia, and odds favor him posting a third consecutive .500 season.

Assuming a loss at No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday (noon ET, CBS) and a Nov. 19 win over New Mexico State, the 5-6 Tigers would need to defeat Arkansas on Black Friday to reach a bowl game.

