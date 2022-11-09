Skip to main content

Eli Drinkwitz's extension comes with substantial raise

A .500 record has netted Mizzou's third-year head coach a 50% raise.

Eli Drinkwitz's new contract extension will come with a substantial raise.

Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday Drinkwitz will make $6 million in 2023, a $2 million bump from what he was set to make under the terms of his original deal.

The contract runs through 2027 -- a 2-year extension -- that will top him out at $7 million.

Even with the raise, Drinkwitz is on the low end of SEC head coaches. 

The Mizzou head coach is 12th of 13 SEC public-school head coaches according to the USA Today coaching salary database (Vanderbilt's Clark Lea not included), and $1 million below No. 11, Tennessee's Josh Heupel. 

The 39-year-old Drinkwitz landed the Mizzou job after one 12-1 season at Appalachian State. He is 15-17 in nearly three full seasons in Columbia, and odds favor him posting a third consecutive .500 season.

Assuming a loss at No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday (noon ET, CBS) and a Nov. 19 win over New Mexico State, the 5-6 Tigers would need to defeat Arkansas on Black Friday to reach a bowl game. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

rich freeman

Change atop Morehouse College program

Rich Freeman is stepping down after a long run ends in a 1-9 season

By John Brice
Dan Orlovsky

Dan Orlovsky ready to join Jeff Saturday's Colts staff; what other ESPNers could leave Bristol for Indy?

In hiring ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as his interim head coach, Colts owner said Saturday's lack of coaching experience was a positive. How far is Irsay willing to take that philosophy?

By Zach Barnett
John Cohen

John Cohen has a list of 58 things he's looking for in Auburn's next coach

But three are really the most important

By Zach Barnett
Sam Ehlinger

30-year-old assistant QBs coach to be Colts play-caller

The Colts' third offensive play-caller in three weeks will be assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier, according to a report Tuesday.

By Zach Barnett
Vanderbilt Helmets

Vanderbilt defensive backs coach taken off the field following Facebook comment

After a Facebook comment in support of Kanye West, Dan Jackson has stepped back from his coaching duties. But how the university got there is a bit puzzling.

By Doug Samuels
Western Kentucky Big Red

Western Kentucky debuts the helmet of the year

On one hand, it's amazing they actually did it. On the other, what took them so long?

By Zach Barnett
Mickey Joseph

Tracking the records of all FBS interim head coaches

With just a few remaining weeks left, here's an in-depth look at each of the interim head coaches.

By Doug Samuels
Dan Lanning

Dan Lanning: "The grass is damn green in Eugene."

Oregon's first-year head coach addressed a report linking him to the Auburn vacancy.

By Zach Barnett