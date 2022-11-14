Elmhurst has decided to make a head coaching change

Jeff McDonald and the program have parted ways, sources tell FootballScoop.

Following a winless campaign, sources tell FootballScoop that head coach Jeff McDonald will not return for another season at Elmhurst (D-III - IL).

McDonald was in his fourth season with the program. The school has announced the change in leadership.

In 2019, his first season at the helm, McDonald led the Bluejays to their first win in league play (CCIW) in nearly two years as they beat over Carroll (WI). They would go on to finish that year 1-9. In 2020, they played just one game in a shortened spring season, a 30-21 loss to North Park University (IL).

McDonald led the program to another 1-9 finish in 2021, beating UW-River Falls in their first game of the year before dropping nine straight.

This fall, they lost four one-score games in their 0-10 campaign.

A number of other changes to the staff are also taking place, sources tell FootballScoop. Defensive line coach / special teams coordinator Jim Phelps is the lone full-time member of the staff still in place, while Tony Shiffman (OL), Zach Shaw (OC / QBs), and Keith Woodson (DBs / PGC) have also been let go.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.