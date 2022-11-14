Skip to main content

Elmhurst has decided to make a head coaching change

Jeff McDonald and the program have parted ways, sources tell FootballScoop.

Following a winless campaign, sources tell FootballScoop that head coach Jeff McDonald will not return for another season at Elmhurst (D-III - IL).

McDonald was in his fourth season with the program. The school has announced the change in leadership.

In 2019, his first season at the helm, McDonald  led the Bluejays to their first win in league play (CCIW) in nearly two years as they beat over Carroll (WI). They would go on to finish that year 1-9. In 2020, they played just one game in a shortened spring season, a 30-21 loss to North Park University (IL).

McDonald led the program to another 1-9 finish in 2021, beating UW-River Falls in their first game of the year before dropping nine straight. 

This fall, they lost four one-score games in their 0-10 campaign.

A number of other changes to the staff are also taking place, sources tell FootballScoop. Defensive line coach / special teams coordinator Jim Phelps is the lone full-time member of the staff still in place, while Tony Shiffman (OL), Zach Shaw (OC / QBs), and Keith Woodson (DBs / PGC) have also been let go.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

You May Like

Justin Wilcox

Cal makes changes to offensive staff

Bill Musgrave and Angus McClue have reportedly been let go.

By Doug Samuels
Ferris State 21 champs

D-II Playoff Brackets announced

See the Division II bracket here.

By Doug Samuels
stagg bowl 21

D-III Playoff Brackets have been released

Check out the Division III bracket here.

By Doug Samuels
Screen Shot 2022-11-13 at 8.48.47 AM

Sources: Missouri Western making head coaching change

Matt Williamson will not return for a seventh season at his alma mater, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Zach Barnett
Bill Cowher

Bill Cowher: Jeff Saturday as Colts interim head coach 'a disgrace to the coaching profession.'

Win or lose, Jeff Saturday does not have a fan on the CBS pregame show.

By Zach Barnett
Kendre Miller

FootballScoop Weekend Rewind: TCU soars, Oregon stumbles and everything else from the college football weekend

Scott, John and Zach from the FootballScoop staff talk through the major and minor developments from Week 11 of the 2022 college football season.

By Zach Barnett
Brian Kelly

In trying to relate to his star linebacker, Brian Kelly gets a brutal reminder how young today's players are

Turns out, the 20th century really is ancient history to these kids. Or at least to LSU linebacker Harold Perkins.

By Zach Barnett
Whipple Neb

Video: Nebraska's Mark Whipple part of sideline collision in Michigan game

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple appears shaken up after sideline collision.

By Doug Samuels