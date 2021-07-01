Louisville, Satterfield snag Texas Tech's Hodges to run Cardinals' recruiting

Eron Hodges has worked at Ohio State, Notre Dame and Purdue, among other spots. He's adding a pair of roles as he is set to join an Atlantic Coast Conference program for the first time.
Eron Hodges' career arc continues to trend upward.

Hodges, who first gained notoriety in college football for his efforts leading Purdue's recruiting efforts in a pair of top-30 national signing classes, has accepted a dual position on Scott Satterfield's Louisville Cardinals staff, sources confirmed to FootballScoop.

Hodges is going to become the Cardinals' recruiting coordinator and additionally will also assist the Louisville defensive staff in a quality control role. Yahoo!'s Pete Thamel first reported the news.

The opportunity for Hodges speaks to his rise in the profession; he's just three-plus months removed from accepting a position as Matt Wells' director of recruiting at Texas Tech.

Additionally, Hodges has past recruiting and personnel experience under Urban Meyer at Ohio State and also owns experience as a strength coach a decade ago at Notre Dame.

Two years removed from earning Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year honors, Satterfield is entering his third year atop the Cardinals' program after rebuffing interest in the offseason from the University of South Carolina.

The Cardinals open their 2021 season on Labor Day night in a primetime, neutral-site contest against Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels.

