ESPN pushing Coach Prime's Colorado debut to prime TV window

ESPN is putting Prime Time in prime time.

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports reported Tuesday that ESPN and the Pac-12 are in the process of moving the Arizona State-Colorado game to Week 0, thereby putting Deion Sanders's FBS debut in a standalone broadcast window.

Networks have noticed audiences' hunger for football in late August, and have responded by serving up an appetizer before the 5-day feast that is Labor Day weekend. Last season's Nebraska-Northwestern game, for instance, drew a healthy 4.42 million viewers for Fox on Aug. 27, the fifth-most watched game of Week 0/1, according to Sports Media Watch.

Late August is expected to become a fixture of the FBS schedule once the new College Football Playoff contract begins in 2026.

The Pac-12 schedule has not been set yet. Senior associate commissioner for football operations Merton Hanks told the San Jose Mercury-News late last month that "there are some things we're taking another look at."

“We hope to get it out relatively quickly,” Hanks told the paper. “There are some things we’re taking another look at, so we’ve asked the athletic directors for more time. It’s difficult because there are so many good teams."

Deion's scheduled opener is, as of now, slated to be Sept. 2 at national runner-up TCU. The Buffaloes then return home to face Big 8 rival Nebraska and then in-state rival Colorado State on Sept. 16 before opening Pac-12 play with an as-yet-undetermined opponent.

Both the TCU and Nebraska games will be big in their own right, but they'll be big amid all the other big games of Weeks 1 and 2.

It sounds like ESPN wants to capitalize on the curiosity around all things Coach Prime -- the game would also be Kenny Dillingham's debut at Arizona State but... let's be honest -- and the Pac-12 would like to keep all that curiosity to itself, rather than shine the spotlight on a Big 12 stadium.

