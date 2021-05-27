ESPN dropped its full early-season college football TV schedule

The most-anticipated season in living memory just got a little bit closer

Thursday marked the 100-day mark to the 2021 season, the most anticipated in recent memory. If you've spent any time on social media, you may have noticed your favorite program dropping a graphic and/or video to mark the occasion.

ESPN got in on the fun by dropping its full schedule for the first few weeks. The biggest games were previously set, but now we've got the whole darn thing. You can click over to the announcement to find the full schedule, but here are the highlights (all times ET):

Week 0:

The official launch of the 2021 campaign will be Hawaii at UCLA at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. The nightcap will be the MEAC/SWAC Kickoff Challenge pitting Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central from Atlanta at 7.

Labor Day Weekend:

ESPN gives us five days of football, beginning with UAB vs. Jacksonville State in the Montgomery Kickoff on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2 -- the "official" unofficial kickoff, which always featured a South Carolina game back in the day -- will be Boise State at UCF at 7 p.m. on ESPN. ESPNU gives us East Carolina vs. Appalachian State in the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte at 7:30. South Florida at NC State air at the same on ACC Network, and at 8 we have the kickoff of the Josh Heupel era with Bowling Green at Tennessee. (Not mentioned by ESPN for obvious reasons, Fox kicks off its own schedule with Ohio State at Minnesota at 8.)

On Friday we have North Carolina at Virginia Tech at 6 on ESPN and Michigan State at Northwestern at 9.

Saturday, Sept. 4 gives us a plate so full it's overflowing. I'll break it down by each TV window, with non-ESPN networks thrown in where applicable:

Noon

Oklahoma at Tulane -- ABC

Western Michigan at Michigan -- ESPN

Army at Georgia State -- ESPNU

Penn State at Wisconsin -- Fox



Afternoon

Alabama vs. Miami (at Atlanta) -- ABC

West Virginia at Maryland -- ESPN

Louisiana at Texas -- Fox

Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State -- ESPNU

Primetime

Texas Tech vs. Houston (at Houston) -- ESPN

Clemson vs. Georgia (at Charlotte) -- ABC

BYU vs. Arizona (at Las Vegas) -- ESPN, Pac12AfterDark

We're not done yet! Sunday, Sept. 5 gives us Jackson State vs. Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami at 3 p.m. on ESPN2, Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee in the Red Tails Classic in Montgomery at 7 p.m. on ESPNU, and Notre Dame at Florida State on ABC at 7:30.

Finally, the 5-day extravaganza ends with Louisville vs. Ole Miss from Atlanta at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

For Week 2 and beyond we'll lay out each TV window so you can get your channel-changing fingers in shape ahead of time.

Week 2 (Sept. 11):

Noon

Florida at South Florida -- ABC

Pitt at Tennessee -- ESPN

South Carolina at East Carolina -- ESPN2

Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota -- ESPNU

Ohio State at Oregon -- Fox

Afternoon

Iowa at Iowa State -- ABC

Air Force at Navy -- CBS

UAB at Georgia -- ESPN2

Cal at TCU -- ESPNU



Primetime

Texas at Arkansas -- ESPN

Appalachian State at Miami -- ESPN2/U

NC State at Mississippi State -- ESPN2/U

Washington at Michigan -- ABC

Utah at BYU -- ESPN, Pac12AfterDark

UNLV at Arizona State -- ESPN2, Pac12AfterDark

Week 3 (Sept. 18):

Noon

Nebraska at Oklahoma -- Fox

Michigan State at Miami -- ABC/ESPN

Cincinnati at Indiana -- ABC/ESPN

Boston College at Temple -- ESPN2/U

Coastal Carolina at Buffalo -- ESPN2/U



Afternoon

Alabama at Florida -- CBS

Georgia Tech at Clemson -- ABC/ESPN

Florida State at Wake Forest -- ABC/ESPN

Primetime

South Carolina at Georgia -- ESPN

Auburn at Penn State -- ABC

Tulane at Ole Miss -- ESPN2

Stanford at Vanderbilt -- ESPNU

Arizona State at BYU -- ESPN, Pac12AfterDark

The certainty of the schedule falls off from there, but we do get Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame from Soldier Field in Fox's Big Noon Kickoff window on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Now if it's okay with you I'm going to go rest my typing fingers and take a three-month nap. See y'all in football season. It can't get here soon enough.