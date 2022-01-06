ESPN Film Room returns for title game, with a twist

ESPN's highly popular Film Room returns for Monday night's CFP National Championship between Alabama and Georgia, but with a twist.

Past iterations of the show featured a handful of head coaches -- almost always from the Power 5, some with connections to the teams in the game, some without -- breaking down the game in between bites of pizza, this one will feature just Jimbo Fisher and his Texas A&M staff.

The first and, thus far, only former Nick Saban assistant to beat The Master, Fisher's team handed Alabama its only set back, a 41-38 decision on Oct. 9. Fisher and the A&M staff also played Kirby Smart's Georgia team in 2019, a 19-13 Bulldogs win in Athens.

Film Room will air on ESPN2.

