Skip to main content

ESPN Film Room returns for title game, with a twist

Nick Saban's shadow will extend beyond ESPN's regular game telecast on Monday night.

ESPN's highly popular Film Room returns for Monday night's CFP National Championship between Alabama and Georgia, but with a twist.

Past iterations of the show featured a handful of head coaches -- almost always from the Power 5, some with connections to the teams in the game, some without -- breaking down the game in between bites of pizza, this one will feature just Jimbo Fisher and his Texas A&M staff.

The first and, thus far, only former Nick Saban assistant to beat The Master, Fisher's team handed Alabama its only set back, a 41-38 decision on Oct. 9. Fisher and the A&M staff also played Kirby Smart's Georgia team in 2019, a 19-13 Bulldogs win in Athens.

Film Room will air on ESPN2.

Screen Shot 2022-01-06 at 10.23.00 AM

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
ESPNTexas A&MJimbo Fisher

You May Like

mikehartline_headshot

Sources: Former Kentucky quarterback set to join Bryan Harsin's Auburn staff

Mike Hartline was an All-SEC performer for the Wildcats

49 minutes ago
Nov 18, 2017; Hattiesburg, MS, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles head coach Jay Hopson before their game against the Charlotte 49ers at M. M. Roberts Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Sources: Terry Bowden, ULM tabbing former FBS head coach to defensive coordinator role

Bowden is hiring former Alcorn, Southern Miss head man Jay Hopson to run his defense

2 hours ago
Gene Chizik Kevin Sumlin

Gene Chizik and Kevin Sumlin reportedly land new head coaching opportunities

One of the USFL's two divisions has reportedly found their coaches, highlighted by the return of coaching veterans Gene Chizik and Kevin Sumlin.

2 hours ago
Rich Rod media days

Sources: Rich Rodriguez tabs star-in-the-making young coach to run defense

At Jacksonville State, RichRod is making a flurry of moves

2 hours ago
Image-1

Former Vol, Hokies staffer tabbed to lead operations for James Madison's FBS move

Transue has experience at the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among other stops

17 hours ago
CoY-2021-Wide

Todd Hartley -- 2021 FootballScoop Tight Ends Coach of the Year

2021 was the Year of the Tight End in college football, and no tight end had a better year than Georgia's.

21 hours ago
CoY-2021-Wide

Jim Harding -- 2021 FootballScoop Offensive Line Coach of the Year

The best offensive line in college football powered Utah to its first Pac-12 championship.

21 hours ago
CoY-2021-Wide

Brian Hartline -- 2021 FootballScoop Wide Receivers Coach of the Year

In 2021, no position group in college football was better than Ohio State's wide receivrs.

21 hours ago