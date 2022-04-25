Skip to main content

Kirk Herbstreit to miss ESPN's NFL draft coverage

Out of an abundance of caution, a blood clot will keep Herbstreit away from Las Vegas this weekend.

Kirk Herbstreit announced Monday he will miss ESPN's coverage of the NFL draft this week. 

"Doctors have recently found a blood clot in my system," Herbstreit said in a video posted to his Twitter account. "I'm very fortunate to have really good doctors who I trust. I feel good. But out of an abundance of caution, I think I'm just going to take a step back from this year's draft coverage."

Herbstreit is traditionally part of ABC's draft telecast, which ESPN launched four years ago as a college- and personality-centric alternative to the NFL-focused coverage on the Mothership.

This year's draft, which begins Thursday in Las Vegas, should be the first to feel "normal" since 2019 -- with a few exceptions. 

Herbstreit will not be the only ESPN A-lister not joining the team in Vegas. Adam Schefter will miss the draft to attend his son's college graduation, and Mel Kiper, Jr., will join the broadcast from his home in Maryland.

“The NFL Draft is the highlight of my year and I am looking forward to taking part in my 39th this month on ESPN," Kiper said. "For all three days I will appear from my home studio in Maryland rather than onsite in Vegas as I am unvaccinated from COVID 19. I completely support everyone determining what’s best for their individual circumstance and recognize the value of vaccines. Simply put, my Covid vaccination decision is very specific to my own personal medical history.”

Here's hoping for a clean bill of health ahead of a busy fall for Herbstreit.

