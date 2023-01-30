Esteemed Wake Forest assistant Kevin Higgins transitioning into new role

In a distinguished career spanning virtually every level of football, Kevin Higgins has seen a bit of everything.

Higgins will continue to do so at Wake Forest, but in a crucial off-the-field leadership role for Dave Clawson’s Demon Deacons program, sources tell FootballScoop. Sources tell FootballScoop Higgins will oversee recruiting, personnel and the transfer portal in this new role.

Wake Forest is expected to also announce the move off the field for Higgins, who has experience at the prep, college and NFL levels.

Most recently, Higgins has served as associate head coach and wide receivers coach during Wake Forest’s stretch of unprecedented success with Clawson at the helm.

Higgins and Dave Clawson have been friends for many years and Clawson is very happy to be retaining Higgins in this capacity.

A former head coach at The Citadel, Higgins also logged time at Lehigh and as an assistant in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.

But as he has teamed with Clawson at Wake Forest, the duo has helped guide the Demon Deacons to sustained success in the modern era that the program had otherwise not seen. Wake has earned seven-straight postseason berths and also played for the Atlantic Coast Conference title during this run.