Exciting news: FootballScoop growth

Following a year of record growth, FootballScoop has entered into a partnership agreement that will further accelerate our expansion.

This morning marks a new, exciting day for FootballScoop. Coming off a record year in terms of every metric, FootballScoop has entered into an agreement to partner with the Sports Illustrated Media Network.

The SI/Maven team has already enhanced our technology, will significantly add to our distribution channels and will help us grow our overall platform faster and better than we could on our own.

Our mission remains the same, to help coaches become the best people they can be on and off the field.

Our audience will notice a fresh, cleaner look to the website. We plan to deliver a better user experience at every turn as we grow into new channels. Exciting things are coming later this year.

I continue to own the company and we will be adding additional team members to support our growth.

We could not do what we do without the support of the coaching community and those that serve the profession. We thank you all and look forward to another few decades of fun together.

God bless,

Scott