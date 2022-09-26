Facing a forfeit, two unlikely participants stepped up so their high school could play

A small Oklahoma high school was home to a courageous act from two senior ladies that ensured their classmates wouldn't have to forfeit.

Over the last several years, it seems like there has been an increase in the amount of high school games that are getting cancelled due to everything from teams not getting their helmets back from reconditioning at the beginning of this fall, to a lack of available players.

This weekend, Wewoka HS (OK) was facing a week four game against Mounds HS (OK) that they were going to have to forfeit being down eight players for a variety of reasons, they shared on social media.

To keep that from happening, two unlikely participants stepped forward.

Senior ladies Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey stepped way out of their comfort zones to put on shoulder pads and a helmet to make sure Wewoka would have a game.

Davis stepped in and punted and kicked, corralling a bad snap to boot a 42 yard punt on her first attempt, while Ramsey played safety and wide receiver in addition to a role on the kickoff team.

According to various local reports, the two young ladies knew a thing or two about playing shorthanded. During the course of their softball season last year, they played with just eight players due to a lack of participation.

"It was pretty hard to play softball this year because most days we only had eight to nine players which just like the football boys it’s hard to play without enough players or even extra players in case of injuries," Callie shared with OKPreps Rundown.

"I wanted to show my fellow athletes and students that it’s okay to go out and play a sport you have never played before just so your hometown team wouldn’t have to forfeit their games or even the season. You don’t necessarily have to be good at the sport but be willing to go out there, have fun and give it your all. The support we both received last night was amazing and we never expected anything, we just wanted to help"

Natalie and Callie stepping forward to take on a role to make sure their friends could play on a Friday night took a ton of courage.

While Wewoka came up short on the scoreboard that night, judging from the smiles on their faces, last Friday was a night they're going to remember in that community for a long time. Credit to the coaches at Wewoka for finding a way that the two could do participate safely.