FAU Staff Tracker (2022-23)

FAU decided to part ways with Willie Taggart after three seasons and a 15-18 overall record.

Former Texas and Houston head coach Tom Herman spent last year in an off-field role with the Chicago Bears, and came back to college football for the FAU job.

2023 HEAD COACH

TOM HERMAN

Chicago Bears Offensive Analyst

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QUARTERBACKS

CHARLIE FRYE

Penn State Offensive Analyst



RUNNING BACKS

CHRIS PERKINS

FAU RBs (2021)



WIDE RECEIVERS

DAVID BEATY

Houston Gamblers (USFL) Co-OC / WRs



OFFENSIVE LINE / RUN GAME COORDINATOR / ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

ED WARINNER

FAU OL



DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

ROC BELLANTONI

Auburn Edge / STC



DEFENSIVE PASS GAME COORDINATOR / SECONDARY / ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

EVERETT WITHERS

Temple Chief of Staff



LINEBACKERS

TBA



Co-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / CORNERS

BRANDON HARRIS

FAU Corners



SAFETIES

DERRICK GIBSON

FAU Safeties



DEFENSIVE LINE

ROOSEVELT MAGGITT JR.

UTSA Assistant Director of Player Personnel

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR / ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

CHAD LUNSFORD

FAU STC / TEs

SUPPORT STAFF:

Director of Player Personnel: Jeff Love (Cumberlands RBs / TEs coach)

