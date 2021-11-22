Heading into Rivalry Week, we untangle every FBS conference championship scenario

Thirty-three teams are still in the running for the 10 FBS conference championships.

The final weekend of the FBS regular season is here, which means for some teams the postseason starts early.

Every team begins its season with the goal of a conference championship, and with one game still to play, 33 of those goals are still in sight. S

In the American, SEC and Sun Belt, nothing is up for grabs -- the conference championship game is set. In the other seven leagues, the mad dash continues. And in some leagues, division championships and conference championship berths will be decided on the field this weekend.

Let's dive in.

AMERICAN

No. 24 Houston (8-0) and No. 5 Cincinnati (7-0) have clinched title game berths. If Cincinnati defeats East Carolina on Friday, the Bearcats will host for the second straight season. If Cincinnati loses, Houston hosts.

ACC

No. 18 Pitt (6-1) has clinched its second Coastal title. No. 10 Wake Forest (6-1) wins its second Atlantic crown with a win at Boston College on Saturday. If Wake loses, No. 20 NC State (5-2) wins the Atlantic for the first time by beating rival North Carolina in Raleigh. If both teams lose, Clemson (6-2) reaches its seventh straight title game and ninth overall.

BIG 12

No. 9 Oklahoma State (7-1) secured its first Big 12 Championship berth with a shutout win at Texas Tech. No. 13 Oklahoma (7-1) joins them win a win in Stillwater on Saturday night; it would be Sooners 13th appearance and fifth consecutive, dating back to the final "original" title game in 2010. If Oklahoma State defeats OU, No. 11 Baylor (6-2) reaches its second Big 12 Championship with a win over Texas Tech.

BIG TEN

East

The winner of No. 4 Ohio State (8-0) and No. 6 Michigan (7-1) in Ann Arbor wins the division. It would be Ohio State's seventh B1G title game (fifth consecutive) and Michigan's first.

West

No. 15 Wisconsin (6-2) reaches its seventh B1G title game with a victory at Minnesota. If Wisconsin loses, No. 17 Iowa (6-2) clinches its second championship game appearance with a win over Nebraska. Minnesota (5-3) wins the division with a win over Wisconsin, an Iowa loss to Nebraska, and a Purdue win over Indiana. It would be their first division championship.

CONFERENCE USA

No. 22 UTSA (7-0) clinched its first West title with a last-second win over UAB. The East will be decided Saturday when Western Kentucky (6-1) visits Marshall (5-2).

MAC

Northern Illinois (6-1) has won the West for a conference-record ninth time. The East champion will be crowned on the field when Miami (5-2) visits Kent State (5-2) Saturday. Miami has won the division five times, Kent State once.

MOUNTAIN WEST

Mountain

Boise State (5-2), Utah State (5-2) and Air Force (5-2) are all tied for the division lead. Air Force is in the pole position, needing just a home win over UNLV on Friday. Boise State needs an Air Force loss and a win at No. 19 San Diego State. Utah State, who lost their pole position by falling to Wyoming, needs to win at New Mexico, plus losses by Air Force and Boise State.

West

Fresno State (5-2) visits San Jose State on Thanksgiving afternoon(??). If the Bulldogs win, they're in the title game with a Boise State win over No. 19 SDSU on Friday. The Aztecs (6-1) clinch their first division title since 2016 with a victory on the blue turf or a Fresno State loss.

PAC-12

North

No one does mess like the Pac-12, and the Pac-12 has the potential to get messy. If No. 3 Oregon (6-2) beats Oregon State on Saturday, the Ducks are the North champs for the third straight year. If Oregon State (5-3) wins and Washington State (5-3) loses the Apple Cup to Washington, the Beavers are first-time North champs. If Oregon State and Washington State win, the Cougars win their first North title with an interim head coach.

South

No. 23 Utah (7-1) has won the South for the third time in four years.

SEC

No. 1 Georgia (8-0) and No. 2 Alabama (6-1) are in the SEC title game. This'll be Alabama's 14th appearance (first in the conference) and Georgia's ninth (third), although just their third time in the same SEC Championship.