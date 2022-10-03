Skip to main content

FBS Head Coach Buyout Tracker (2022-23)

Track all the buyouts owed to fired FBS head coaches here.

We already track the head coaching changes, staff updates, and coordinator changes across college football with pages for you to view each one.

It seemed logical to also start up a tracker for buyouts being paid to head coaches that have been shown the door by their respective schools as well.

As we enter October, five FBS jobs have opened. They include two Big Ten programs (Wisconsin and Nebraska), two Pac-12 programs (Arizona State and Colorado) and one ACC school (Georgia Tech).

So far, about $64 million in buyout money is being allocated those five coaches, and that figure is going to rise substantially as the we get closer to November and December. 

Take a look at the buyout figures for each of the coaches below.

PROGRAMCOACHBUYOUT

ARIZONA STATE

Herm Edwards

$9.4 million

COLORADO

Karl Dorrell

$8.7 million

GEORGIA TECH

Geoff Collins

$11.37 million

NEBRASKA

Scott Frost

$15 million

WISCONSIN

Paul Chyrst

$19.5 million* (per Steve Berkowitz)

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

* = The two parties negotiated a different buyout, with details to be shared at a later date.

You May Like

Mike Terwillinger

Long (and we do mean long) time East Stroudsburg coach Mike Terwilinger celebrates 500th game as a Warrior

A former record-setting quarterback, a multi-decade assistant coach, and also the father of a former record-setting quarterback and the current East Stroudsburg head coach, Mike Terwillinger is the ultimate Program Guy in college football.

By Zach Barnett
Madison.com

Sifting through the stunning move at Wisconsin, discussing Jim Leonhard's chance, potential candidates for the Badgers

Leonhard has a 7-game tryout, but there's no shortage of interest in this prime position

By John Brice
IMG_2850

Conference admits 'significant errors,' reprimands officials in key rivalry contest

Watch play that prompted a 15-minute review and turned around the Furman-Samford game

By John Brice
Colorado

Podcast: Talking through the Colorado head coaching candidates

The Colorado search could go in a number of directions, and the Scott, John and Zach from the FootballScoop staff talk through 'em all.

By Zach Barnett
Wisconsin Chryst

Paul Chryst has been let go

Paul Chryst, who won three Big Ten titles and 72% of his games leading the program, is out in Madison.

By Doug Samuels
Eric Bieniemy

Colorado candidates? Start with an NFL star coordinator and in-state college stalwart

Kansas City Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy, Air Force's Troy Calhoun should top Buffaloes list

By John Brice
Karl Dorrell

Colorado dismisses Karl Dorrell and a coordinator

Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson are both reportedly out in Boulder.

By Doug Samuels
Ole Miss Kentucky

Podcast: Recapping the Week 5 college football schedule

With Scott on assignment at LSU-Auburn, Zach and John handled this one ourselves.

By Zach Barnett