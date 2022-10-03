FBS Head Coach Buyout Tracker (2022-23)

Track all the buyouts owed to fired FBS head coaches here.

We already track the head coaching changes, staff updates, and coordinator changes across college football with pages for you to view each one.

It seemed logical to also start up a tracker for buyouts being paid to head coaches that have been shown the door by their respective schools as well.

As we enter October, five FBS jobs have opened. They include two Big Ten programs (Wisconsin and Nebraska), two Pac-12 programs (Arizona State and Colorado) and one ACC school (Georgia Tech).

So far, about $64 million in buyout money is being allocated those five coaches, and that figure is going to rise substantially as the we get closer to November and December.

Take a look at the buyout figures for each of the coaches below.

PROGRAM COACH BUYOUT ARIZONA STATE Herm Edwards $9.4 million COLORADO Karl Dorrell $8.7 million GEORGIA TECH Geoff Collins $11.37 million NEBRASKA Scott Frost $15 million WISCONSIN Paul Chyrst $19.5 million* (per Steve Berkowitz)

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

* = The two parties negotiated a different buyout, with details to be shared at a later date.