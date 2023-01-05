Skip to main content

FCS defensive coordinator steps down to lead high school program

Austin Peay defensive coordinator Chris Kappas, a 2015 winner of the FootballScoop Division III Coordinator of the Year Award honoring his work at Mount Union (D-III - OH), is leaving for an opportunity to run his own program at the high school level.

After coordinating some of the top defenses in small college football for years at Mount Union, Kappas stepped out of his comfort zone three years ago to take on the challenge of coordinating a defense at the Division I level.

FootballScoop confirms that Kappas, who was named the FCS Assistant Coach of the Year by the AFCA, is taking an opportunity to rebuild a proud program back in The Buckeye State at Louisville HS (OH).

He takes over a program that has gone 7-22 the last several years, and replaces Troy Davis who resigned back in November following a three-season run.

At one point, Louisville HS was one of the more successful programs in Ohio. Their football domination of the Northeastern Buckeye Conference sparked the seven other schools to decide to dissolve the league and create their own, without inviting Louisville - effectively punishing Louisville for their athletic success.

Kappas will bring his impressive winning pedigree to a Louisville HS program that last had a winning season in 2018 (6-4).

