FCS football may be coming soon to Chicago

The Chicagoland area is no stranger to small college football programs, also with Big Ten program Northwestern just a stones throw from the city on the north side in Evanston, but no Division I football program officially calls lists The Windy City as their home address.

That could soon be changing.

Chicago State announced today that they are convening an exploratory committee to explore the addition of Chicago's first Division I program on the city's south side.

Over the next several months, that committee will study the impact of a football program and then report recommendations to school administration.

Members of the committee will include "long-standing stakeholders across all levels of football in and around Chicago" as well as faculty, staff, students, community leaders on, and around campus.

"Chicago's South Side has a rich history, and is an integral part of a city proud to be the home of the NFL's charter franchise," Chicago State University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Monique Carroll shared in the school's release.

"Football remains overwhelmingly popular in America, and we are ready to take the necessary steps to usher in a new era in Chicago State athletics. We look forward to the work of the Committee as it considers sports expansion for our university."



Chicago State started off in NAIA athletics before a move to Division II and then eventually to Division I in 1994.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.