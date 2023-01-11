Skip to main content

FCS football may be coming soon to Chicago

The Chicagoland area is no stranger to small college football programs, also with Big Ten program Northwestern just a stones throw from the city on the north side in Evanston, but no Division I football program officially calls lists The Windy City as their home address.

That could soon be changing.

Chicago State announced today that they are convening an exploratory committee to explore the addition of Chicago's first Division I program on the city's south side.

Over the next several months, that committee will study the impact of a football program and then report recommendations to school administration.

Members of the committee will include "long-standing stakeholders across all levels of football in and around Chicago" as well as faculty, staff, students, community leaders on, and around campus.

"Chicago's South Side has a rich history, and is an integral part of a city proud to be the home of the NFL's charter franchise," Chicago State University Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Monique Carroll shared in the school's release.

"Football remains overwhelmingly popular in America, and we are ready to take the necessary steps to usher in a new era in Chicago State athletics. We look forward to the work of the Committee as it considers sports expansion for our university." 

Chicago State started off in NAIA athletics before a move to Division II and then eventually to Division I in 1994.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Mississippi State

Zach Arnett, Mississippi State add, subtract from Bulldogs' coaching staff

David Turner returns to coach Bulldogs' D-line, offensive shakeups continue

By John Brice
Texas Tech

Sources: Justin 'Juice' Johnson top target to join Texas Tech Red Raiders' staff

Johnson has been a high-rising assistant coach, most recently for Baylor

By John Brice
CCSU

Central Connecticut State brings back former assistant as head coach

New head coach Adam Lechtenberg helped the Blue Devils win the 2010 Northeast Conference title as offensive coordinator.

By Zach Barnett
ncaa stock 2

NCAA delays vote that would expand football coaching staffs

Wednesday was supposed to be the day that the NCAA formally expanded football coaching staffs, allowing "any institutional staff member" to perform coaching duties on practice days.

By Zach Barnett
Lane Kiffin Ole Miss

A look at Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss contract: Major bonuses for P-5, SEC wins; $9 million per year

Kiffin’s figures vault him firmly near top-10, top-4 SEC

By John Brice
Dre Bly

Dre Bly, North Carolina parting ways

Bly was a College Football Hall of Fame corner in Mack Brown's first Carolina tenure.

By Zach Barnett
Credit: Andrew Weber-US PRESSWIRE

Sources: Purdue, Ryan Walters make key off-the-field hire from Big Ten rival

Walters is bringing former Illinois DFO Pete Roley with him to Purdue

By John Brice
teamworks

Teamworks, resource for nearly every college football program, announces major acquisitions, plans for Compliance platform

Teamworks has become a fixture in nearly every college program in the United States

By John Brice