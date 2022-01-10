Skip to main content

Sources: Presbyterian lands new offensive, defensive coordinators

The Blue Hose are rebuilding with a nucleus of coaches with NCAA experience

As Steve Englehart comprises his initial coaching staff as Presbyterian’s head coach, he is turning to a pair of familiar colleagues for the crucial defensive and offensive coordinator roles, sources tell FootballScoop.

Englehart is adding Jayson Martin, most recently at Gannon University, to run the Blue Hose’s offense while Dan Owen is going to run the defense.

Both coaches worked previously alongside Englehart at Florida Tech.

In guiding Florida Tech’s offense, Martin was critical during his eight-year run at the school as it launched its football program and competed in NCAA Division II football. Tech made a pair of playoff appearances in 2016 and again in 2018.

Owen, who coached safeties this past season at North Carolina Central and earlier spent time as an analyst in the FBS Florida Atlantic program, coached on both sides of the football at Florida Tech, where he worked both with cornerbacks and also wide receivers.

Englehart was hired earlier this month after the abrupt departure of Kevin Kelley following Kelley’s lone season atop the Presbyterian program. 

