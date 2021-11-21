FCS reveals 2021 playoff bracket

In what should be the most wide-open fall championship in years, the last three national champions enter as the top three seeds.

In what should be the most wide-open fall championship in years, the last three national champions enter the FCS playoffs as the top three seeds.

The FCS selection committee revealed its 24 team-bracket on Saturday, all funneling toward the Jan. 8 title game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The top eight seeds are as follows:

1. Sam Houston

2. North Dakota State

3. James Madison

4. Sacramento State

5. Villanova

6. Montana

7. East Tennessee State

8. Montana State

Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word -- winner gets No. 1 Sam Houston

UT Martin at Missouri State -- winner gets No. 8 Montana State

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross -- winner gets No. 5 Villanova

UC Davis at South Dakota State -- winner gets No. 4 Sacramento State

Florida A&M at Southeastern Louisiana -- winner gets No. 3 James Madison

Northern Iowa at Eastern Washington -- winner gets No. 6 Montana

Davidson at Kennesaw State -- winner gets No. 7 East Tennessee State

Southern Illinois at South Dakota -- winner gets No. 2 North Dakota State

(The ESPN graphic below has a typo. The 5-6 North Dakota Fighting Hawks are not the No. 2 seed.)

The Race to Frisco is officially on.