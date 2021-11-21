Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Publish date:

FCS reveals 2021 playoff bracket

In what should be the most wide-open fall championship in years, the last three national champions enter as the top three seeds.
Author:

In what should be the most wide-open fall championship in years, the last three national champions enter the FCS playoffs as the top three seeds. 

The FCS selection committee revealed its 24 team-bracket on Saturday, all funneling toward the Jan. 8 title game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The top eight seeds are as follows:

1. Sam Houston
2. North Dakota State
3. James Madison
4. Sacramento State
5. Villanova
6. Montana
7. East Tennessee State
8. Montana State

Stephen F. Austin at Incarnate Word -- winner gets No. 1 Sam Houston
UT Martin at Missouri State -- winner gets No. 8 Montana State

Sacred Heart at Holy Cross -- winner gets No. 5 Villanova
UC Davis at South Dakota State -- winner gets No. 4 Sacramento State

Screen Shot 2021-11-21 at 11.47.13 AM

Florida A&M at Southeastern Louisiana -- winner gets No. 3 James Madison
Northern Iowa at Eastern Washington -- winner gets No. 6 Montana

Davidson at Kennesaw State -- winner gets No. 7 East Tennessee State
Southern Illinois at South Dakota -- winner gets No. 2 North Dakota State

(The ESPN graphic below has a typo. The 5-6 North Dakota Fighting Hawks are not the No. 2 seed.)

Screen Shot 2021-11-21 at 11.56.49 AM

The Race to Frisco is officially on. 

You May Like

Adam Dorrel

Abilene Christian announces coaching change

Adam Dorrel will not return after five seasons on the job

1 hour ago
Nuggets

#Nuggets: Ohio State explodes, Oregon ducks out, and UTSA keeps running

The most comprehensive 1-click college football recap on the Internet.

12 hours ago
drinks aber

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz has his Star Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi moment on Gators' Dan Mullen

Drinkwitz channels his Star Wars knowledge, Jedi persona to troll Gators, Mullen

15 hours ago
James Franklin Penn State

As LSU, USC & others seek coaches, James Franklin indicates he's staying at Penn State

Nearing completion of his 8th season at Penn State, Franklin is poised for an even longer commitment to the Nittany Lions.

19 hours ago
Reilly Murphy Lake Erie

Lake Erie job opens after coach steps away to pursue other opportunities

Following two fall seasons under Reilly Murphy, Lake Erie (D-II - OH) will be searching for a new head coach

22 hours ago
Southern Arkansas

Mike McCarty resigns at Southern Arkansas

McCarty served one season in the full-time head coaching role.

Nov 20, 2021
Manny Diaz

Report: No decision made on Manny Diaz's future at Miami

There are more balls in the air in Miami right now than the world juggling championships.

Nov 20, 2021
Washington

Washington Huskies update: 4 current FBS head coaches in mix for prime Pac-12 job

Washington needs a replacement for Jimmy Lake, and it's vetting some strong candidates, sources tell FootballScoop.

Nov 20, 2021