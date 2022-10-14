Fitchburg State announces head coaching change

Scott Sperone resigned as Fitchburg State's head coach, the school announced this week.

Sperone took over in 2020, a season that the Division III school in Fitchburg, Mass., ultimately did not play.

After an 0-10 campaign in 2021, Fitchburg State is off to a 1-5 start to this season.

"I am confident you will be successful in whatever you choose to do in life because you have proven you will not quit, and will fight through the tough times," Sperone said in a letter to his team. "The process to become a championship football team takes time, effort and the belief that this program will become a champion. Embrace the grind and understand that if being a college football player were easy, then everyone would do it. Continue to work to become the best student, the best football player and the best person you can be, every day."

Offensive coordinator Mark Sullivan has been named interim head coach.