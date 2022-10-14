Skip to main content

Fitchburg State announces head coaching change

Scott Sperone resigned after a season and a half on the job.

Scott Sperone resigned as Fitchburg State's head coach, the school announced this week.

Sperone took over in 2020, a season that the Division III school in Fitchburg, Mass., ultimately did not play. 

After an 0-10 campaign in 2021, Fitchburg State is off to a 1-5 start to this season.

 "I am confident you will be successful in whatever you choose to do in life because you have proven you will not quit, and will fight through the tough times," Sperone said in a letter to his team. "The process to become a championship football team takes time, effort and the belief that this program will become a champion. Embrace the grind and understand that if being a college football player were easy, then everyone would do it. Continue to work to become the best student, the best football player and the best person you can be, every day."

Offensive coordinator Mark Sullivan has been named interim head coach. 

You May Like

campbell

With a former NFL star as head coach and a bold recruiting plan, this FCS program is gaining attention - and commits - from coast to coast

The Campbell Camels are starting to win and continue elite recruiting under Mike Minter

By John Brice
Arkansas Pine Bluff

HBCU game moved from St. Louis to campus site four days before kickoff

Unfulfilled promises from the local promoter forced Arkansas-Pine Bluff to move its game with Alabama A&M to campus five days before kickoff.

By Zach Barnett
NDSU SDSU

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 7

This week, featuring the first regular-season FCS 1 vs. 2 game in 30 years.

By Zach Barnett
Aguano

"You can beat a good team, but you can never beat a family."

Interim head coach Shaun Aguano's "Ohana" philosophy already seems to be paying off.

By Doug Samuels
Terrence-Cody-blocked-FG

Game of the Year in the SEC? It's the Game of the Millennium for Vols vs. Bama, plus Michigan-Penn State, Ok. State-TCU & tons more

Scott Roussel reveals plenty of his weekend picks plus we break down all the major games ... including the FCS Game of the Year

By John Brice
IMG_1349

A once-proud HBCU program in Georgia is back on track with first-year coach Shawn Gibbs

Fort Valley State is off to its best start in more than a decade and has playoff hopes alive

By John Brice
Colorado

Colorado announces additional staff changes

Interim head coach Mike Sanford has tweaked some titles and responsibilities following their bye week.

By Doug Samuels
Hendon Hooker

Previewing the biggest games on the college football schedule: On the Line

The biggest Tennessee game in decades, a picture-perfect Big Ten game, a battle for supremacy in college football's toughest conference, and the biggest FCS regular season game ever highlight the best week of the college football season yet.

By Zach Barnett