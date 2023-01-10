Fitchburg State hires D3 coordinator as head coach

Fitchburg State has hired former Elmhurst offensive coordinator Zachary Shaw as its head coach, the program announced.

"Zach was well received by our campus during his visit," AD Matthew Burke said. "I was impressed with how he understands the big picture and the small nuances with regards to what it takes to build a solid foundation for a football program and look forward to watching him develop our current student-athletes."

Fitchburg State is a Division III school in Fitchburg, Mass., northwest of Boston. The Falcons went 1-9 in 2022, competing in the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference. Scott Sperone resigned as head coach on Oct. 11.

In addition to Elmhurst, Shaw directed offenses for Hiram College and Nichols College. Shaw helped Nichols post the best season in school history in 2019, setting records in points, touchdowns, yards and passing yards.

Shaw also spent five years playing and coaching overseas in Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, and France.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the Fitchburg State football program into the future. I want to sincerely thank Dr. Bayless, Senior Athletic Director Matt Burke, and the entire search committee for the confidence to step into this role," Shaw said. "I am extremely grateful and humbled to have been chosen and am looking forward to laying the foundation and putting the pieces in place for our student-athletes to have success on the football field, in the classroom, and in the community. After being on campus, it is obvious that the players and the entire campus community are hungry to get this program turned in the right direction. I can't wait to get to work."

