Sources: FIU elevating Sean Binckes to running backs coach

Veteran coach Butch Davis has finalized his coaching staff as the Panthers seek to rebound from a difficult, 2020 pandemic-shortened offseason.

Butch Davis has put in place the final piece for his 2021 Florida International University coaching staff.

Davis is elevating Sean Binckes to become the Panthers' full-time running backs coach sources tell FootballScoop.

Earlier this year, Tim Harris Jr. departed FIU after six seasons for a spot on Gus Malzahn's UCF coaching staff.

In Binckes, Davis keeps staff continuity – Binckes joined FIU in a graduate-assistant role in 2020 after three years at Nassau Community College (New York).

During his time at Nassau, the Long Island University graduate Binckes also served as the Lions' offensive coordinator.

Davis is entering his fifth year atop the FIU program. The Panthers open their season Thursday, Sept. 2, against Binckes' alma mater, Long Island, before a 9-11 game against Texas State.