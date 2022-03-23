Skip to main content

Florida AD Scott Stricklin shares how hiring a new coach is like buying fruit

Athletic directors are expected to make great hires, especially when it comes to high profile jobs, and Scott Stricklin explains why making those hires are a lot like shopping in the produce section.

Florida's Scott Stricklin has made a number of key decisions since coming on board as the Gators athletic director in 2016.

From a football perspective, he oversaw the departure of Jim McElwain in his first year on the job followed by the hire of Dan Mullen, who lasted four seasons on the job before being let go with a 34-15 overall mark in Gainesville. With his latest football hire, Stricklin was able to land one of the most sought after coaches in the last few coaching cycles by hiring away Billy Napier from Louisiana.

A few weeks ago the Gators lost head men's basketball coach Mike White, who opted for a fresh start and a bit of a career reset in taking the head coaching job at SEC foe Georgia. 

That put Stricklin back on the hunt to fill a high profile job for the Gators, who won back-to-back titles on the hardwood under Billy Donovan during the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons.

Today, Stricklin announced new head men's basketball coach Todd Golden. A former director of basketball operations at Auburn for a few seasons under Bruce Pearl, Golden put together a few impressive seasons at San Francisco, where they won 22 games his first season, and made the NCAA tournament, finishing with a mark of 24-10.

Many criticized the hire as a bit out of left field, as Golden is young at just 36 years old and has just three years of head coaching experience and very limited experience in the SEC footprint.

In his remarks on the new leader of Gator basketball, Stricklin provided an interesting note to those critical of his hire by sharing how hiring a new head coach at a place like Florida is a lot like shopping for produce.

"Sometimes people think that because you're Florida you can't hire a guy from San Francisco."

"But it's like we're buying fruit in the produce section. You don't want something that's ripe today, you want something that's going to be ripe for a long time."

If Stricklin thinks this way, it's safe to say other ADs have the same thought process. As coaches, you want to be the fruit that's going to be ripe for a long time, not just the best looking fruit on the stand for that day.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
Scott StricklinFlorida

You May Like

friend

Sources: Tom Allen, Indiana bringing back former Hoosiers stalwart to offensive staff

Danny Friend spent the 2021 season as Minot State's offensive line coach

By John Brice3 hours ago
USFL

Unique USFL rules include a 3-point option after touchdowns, a new overtime format, and an onside kick alternative

Much like other upstart leagues, the USFL has created some new rules to make the games more intriguing.

By Doug Samuels3 hours ago
Frank Wilson

LSU coach Brian Kelly: "We stand behind Frank Wilson"

Tigers' head coach defended LSU assistant who's faced sexual harassment allegations

By John Brice5 hours ago
Colby Carthel

Colby Carthel inks extension at Stephen F. Austin

"Just jacked up to sign that extension. Been jacked up since the day we got here," Carthel said.

By Zach Barnett6 hours ago
Kirk Herbstreit

Official: Kirk Herbstreit adds Amazon to ESPN duties

With two games a week plus College GameDay, how is this schedule going to work, exactly?

By Zach Barnett7 hours ago
Adidas

Adidas jumps in the NIL game

In addition to paying ADs and coaches to get kids in Adidas gear, Adidas will start paying the athletes themselves, too.

By Zach Barnett9 hours ago
IMG Academy (FL)

One of the nation's elite high school programs has a new head coach

IMG Academy (FL) is turning to their fourth head coach in four seasons to lead one of America's elite prep programs.

By Doug Samuels12 hours ago
Bill Kavanaugh

Source: Conference champion Division II head coach steps down

After leading his team to a Northeast-10 title, a playoff berth, and multiple academic honors, Bill Kavanaugh is stepping down at Bentley.

By Zach Barnett12 hours ago