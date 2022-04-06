Florida A&M, Willie Simmons make several notable staff moves ahead of 2022 season

Simmons also is going to handle quarterback coaching duties

Veteran Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons has dramatically revamped his Rattlers’ staff going into the 2022 campaign, Simmons’ fifth season atop the helm.

While Simmons will personally handle the quarterback coaching duties in addition to his head coaching responsibilities, Marcus Windham is slated to coach the Rattlers’ running backs after being at Delta State. James Spady, FAMU’s current tight ends coach, also is adding assistant head coach to his staff role.

The Rattlers’ new special teams coordinator is Ryan “Chili” Dais, the former Grambling State staffer.

Ryan Smith has added the title of associate head coach in addition to his work as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Devin Rispress, formerly of Gadsden County High School, is the Rattlers’ new director of recruiting.

Billy Rolle, the former assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach, is now the special assistant to the head coach.

FAMU opens its 2022 season Aug. 27 at North Carolina before it plays a showdown the next week against Deion Sanders’ Jackson State Tigers in the Orange Blossom Classic at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.