Sources: Napier beefing up Florida special teams with expected addition of Couch

The two coaches worked previously together at Louisiana

After spending the 2021 season on Billy Napier's Louisiana staff, Chris Couch is finalizing an opportunity to rejoin Napier at the University of Florida.

Sources Wednesday night tell FootballScoop that Couch is going to a lead special teams analyst role with Napier's first-year Gators' staff.

Though Couch is not expected to be one of Florida's 10 on-field assistant coaches, the former Georgia Southern player who logged five years at Tulane University is expected to hold a critical position in the Gators' special teams' work.

Napier is systematically working to finalize his first Florida staff, in recent days announcing new additions to the Gators' staff via the program's social media.

In Couch, with Florida's beefed-up and expanded football department, Napier is poised to bring in a coach with more than a half-decade of special teams' work at the collegiate level.

Additionally, Couch has served as a recruiting coordinator at the Football Bowls Subdivision level, from part of his time on Willie Fritz's Tulane staff, and also had multiple teams' units rank in the top-50 of the national statistical rankings.

