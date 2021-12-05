Sources: Napier adding two key components to Florida Gators' staff

Napier is bringing an offensive and defensive assistant with him to Florida on Day 1

Billy Napier now is on the ground in Gainesville, Florida, where he's starting a new era as the Gators' head coach.

Napier also has brought with him a pair of key assistants from his Louisiana Cajuns staff to join him at Florida.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Napier is adding Patrick Toney and Jabbar Juluke to his initial Florida staff.

Considering a fast-rising star running defenses, Toney is expected to fill a defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator on Napier's first staff. Just wrapping up his fourth season on Napier's staff and second as defensive coordinator, Toney's unit is the No. 11 scoring defense in the nation at scarcely more than 18 points per game – a major leap from the already improved 2020 Cajuns' defense that saw that unit climb to No. 31 nationally in points allowed per game.

Toney also owns experience at UTSA, Sam Houston State and Southeast Louisiana.

Juluke is a former Southern University standout-player who's climbed the ranks from well-regarded high school coach – at New Orleans-area Edna Karr High School – to veteran college assistant with work at Louisiana Tech in addition to being on Napier's Louisiana staff.

Juluke will fill an offensive assistant role with the Gators, after serving as Napier's assistant head coach and running backs coach. Juluke was selected by prior winners as the 2019 Running Backs Coach of the Year in college football.

Per sources, both Juluke and Toney are set to be on a plane to Gainesville, Florida, to join Napier following the Cajuns' team banquet celebrating their SunBelt Championship and 12-1 s

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.