December 5, 2021
Sources: Napier adding two key components to Florida Gators' staff

Napier is bringing an offensive and defensive assistant with him to Florida on Day 1
Billy Napier now is on the ground in Gainesville, Florida, where he's starting a new era as the Gators' head coach.

Napier also has brought with him a pair of key assistants from his Louisiana Cajuns staff to join him at Florida.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Napier is adding Patrick Toney and Jabbar Juluke to his initial Florida staff.

Considering a fast-rising star running defenses, Toney is expected to fill a defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator on Napier's first staff. Just wrapping up his fourth season on Napier's staff and second as defensive coordinator, Toney's unit is the No. 11 scoring defense in the nation at scarcely more than 18 points per game – a major leap from the already improved 2020 Cajuns' defense that saw that unit climb to No. 31 nationally in points allowed per game.

Toney also owns experience at UTSA, Sam Houston State and Southeast Louisiana.

Juluke is a former Southern University standout-player who's climbed the ranks from well-regarded high school coach – at New Orleans-area Edna Karr High School – to veteran college assistant with work at Louisiana Tech in addition to being on Napier's Louisiana staff.

Juluke will fill an offensive assistant role with the Gators, after serving as Napier's assistant head coach and running backs coach. Juluke was selected by prior winners as the 2019 Running Backs Coach of the Year in college football. 

Per sources, both Juluke and Toney are set to be on a plane to Gainesville, Florida, to join Napier following the Cajuns' team banquet celebrating their SunBelt Championship and 12-1 s

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

You May Like

Kubik

Sources: ULM turning to familiar face to fill offensive coordinator role

Former ULM offensive coordinator Matt Kubik is returning to the program as offensive coordinator, per sources.

2 hours ago
CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 22: Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables of the Clemson Tigers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia State Panthers at Memorial Stadium on November 22, 2014 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Tyler Smith/Getty Images)

Report: Brent Venables is Oklahoma's top choice and deal could be done soon

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is the top choice for the Oklahoma job, and he could be bringing a highly successful SEC coordinator along with him, according to a report.

3 hours ago
Nuggets

#Nuggets: Cincinnati is in, Michigan is in, and Alabama does it again.

Plus: This isn't Lincoln Riley's Big 12 anymore, in more ways than one.

12 hours ago
(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Oklahoma latest, where defense seems the theme in the Sooners' coaching search

The Sooners need to replace Lincoln Riley, and top-level defensive assistants populate the search

18 hours ago
Zach Kittley

Sources: Zach Kittley the leading candidate for Texas Tech offensive coordinator job

Kittley, 30, is a Red Raider legacy, a student of Kliff Kingsbury, and could quickly become one of the most important figures in Red Raider football history.

20 hours ago
Kevin Kelley

The Kevin Kelley experiment at Presbyterian has come to an end

Kevin Kelley is stepping away after just one season at Presbyterian.

23 hours ago
Deion Sanders

Friends with Nick Saban, Deion Sanders wants something Saban has: A coaching tree

Jackson State's coach, Sanders wants to help grow his assistants into larger roles

23 hours ago
cosh

Sources: Richmond finalizing deal to name up-and-coming coach Billy Cosh offensive coordinator

Cosh has been a huge part of VMI's success the past two seasons as the Keydets' play-caller

23 hours ago