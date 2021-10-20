October 20, 2021
Publish date:

Florida's Dan Mullen grilled on Gators' direction, future of Todd Grantham

Florida is mired in a 2-6 stretch in its last 8 games vs Power 5 competition, and defense has been severely lagging in that stretch.
Author:

It has been less than 10 months since Dan Mullen steered his Florida program to an Southeastern Conference Championship game berth and subsequent appearance in the New Year's Six Cotton Bowl.

Yet both those games were losses, as was the 2020 regular-season finale against LSU, and since then, Florida has added additional losses this season to Alabama, Kentucky and – again – LSU, which a day after it defeated the Gators fired Ed Orgeron.

So Wednesday, as Mullen made his standard weekly appearance on the SEC coaches' teleconference, Mullen promptly was greeted as a coach whose program has lost six of its last eight games against Power 5 competition.

Questions ranged from the Gators' quarterback situation – incumbent Emory Jones; freshman phenom Anthony Richardson – to if Mullen had made any staff changes.

“No,” Mullen said flatly on the call.

Particularly on the defensive side of the ball, Florida's struggles are impossible to ignore. The Gators have allowed 258 points in those last eight games against Power 5 foes – 244 points once the games against rebuilding Tennessee and Vanderbilt – the two wins – are removed.

Regardless, that's an average of 32.25 points-per-game during this downturn. And Mullen was asked directly if he had started to look for a replacement to much-maligned Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, whose contract at Florida expires in January 2022 and carries a salary of approximately $1.8 million.

“Right now we're getting ready to play Georgia, to be honest with you,” Mullen said on the call. “I haven't looked at all of our coaches' contracts.

“I'm sure we have a bunch of contracts up at some point and that's something that we look at after the season when it's more appropriate to do those things.”

You May Like

James Madison

The latest round of FBS realignment hinges on a school that's not even in FBS

Texas and Oklahoma's departure for the SEC could wind up putting Conference USA on life support if it doesn't get James Madison aboard.

1 hour ago
Nick Saban podium

Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher, Lane Kiffin weigh in on "faking injuries" and potential penalties

The trio of SEC coaches were asked Wednesday about the practice, typically of a defensive lineman going to the turf to feign injury and slow down a high-speed offense.

2 hours ago
Nuggets

#Nuggets: If Chip Kelly is to return to prominence, he'll have to beat Oregon to do so

In a week devoid of Top 25 matchups, unusual suspects take center stage.

1 hour ago
QwikGem

QwikGem - Week 8 - Jamall Franklin Jr

6 hours ago
Nick Rolovich

Nick Rolovich's legal team is coming after Washington State for "illegal termination"

Fired on Monday "for cause" for refusing to get vaccination, Nick Rolovich's and his legal team are taking action with some pretty serious allegations.

8 hours ago
DougsBeard

On football, family and a shaved beard

9 hours ago
jsu chrome

Deion Sanders' Jackson State program just hosted 200 recruits; Sanders also says the SWAC could become an FCS Playoffs contender

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has elevated his program's profile and that of the league. After a jam-packed homecoming weekend full of recruits, Sanders has said he eyes more -- on and off the field.

21 hours ago
Scott Cochran

Scott Cochran returns to work at Georgia

Georgia's special teams coordinator has been away tending to his health for the past two months.

Oct 19, 2021