Florida Memorial finds their new head coach

Florida Memorial has found an experienced head coach in Bobby Rome to continue their program's restart after six decades without football.

Three years ago Florida Memorial (NAIA) decided to relaunch their football program after a 62-year hiatus.

Back in February, Tim "Ice" Harris stepped down, so entering year three year of the modern era of FMU football, the program went in search of a new head coach.

Today, they announced the hire of Bobby Rome II as the new leader of the program.

Rome arrives after spending the last two seasons at Central State (D-II - OH), a fellow HBCU program. Before taking over at Central State, Rome was the head coach at Virginia-Lynchburg (NCCAA) for two seasons, and also spent four seasons overseas as a head coach in Russia.

After starting nearly 50 in the late 2000s at UNC, Rome went on to spend time with the Packers, Chiefs, and Steelers in the NFL.

Rome inherits a program still in its infancy that went 2-9 last year, and 0-3 in their initial season.

