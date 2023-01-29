Skip to main content

Florida will reportedly add a former SEC coordinator to the staff

After a 6-7 debut season in Gainesville, Billy Napier is set to add some serious firepower to his support staff.

According to a report this morning from Matt Zenitz, former Auburn offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau is expected to join the Gators staff as an analyst.

Keisau is a veteran play caller at the major college level, with stops as a play caller at Boise State, Fresno State Washington and Colorado.

He was a part of the Alabama staff as an analyst in 2015 while Napier was coaching the receivers in Tuscaloosa.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

