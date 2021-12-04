Sources: Southeast Missouri State zeroing in on new defensive coordinator

The Redhawks are seeking to finalize the move for a new defensive play-caller this month

Southeast Missouri State likely has its next defensive coordinator.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Ricky Coon is expected to join Tom Matukewicz's Redhawks staff.

The move is expected to be finalized later this month, with Matukewicz and staff working to close out SEMO's 2022 recruiting efforts for the early signing period that opens Dec. 15.

Coon is a veteran coach in the junior college ranks, with previous stops at Northwest Mississippi Community College, Ellsworth Community College and most recently as head coach at Dodge City Community College.

Coon also has experience at Southwest Baptist University and Bethel College, his alma mater.

The Redhawks are trying to rebound following a tough, 4-7 2021 campaign that saw the defense allow 31 points per game. SEMO upset then-No. 8 UT-Martin 31-14 in its last regular-season game.