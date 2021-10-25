October 25, 2021
Scoop Podcast: Discussing top candidates for Texas Tech's new head coaching opening

The Red Raiders need another program leader, and the FootballScoop staff dives into the potential candidates.
Texas Tech has fired Matt Wells and moved to place former Red Raiders standout-quarterback Sonny Cumbie as interim coach, elevating him, per sources, from his present post as Tech's offensive coordinator.

So, what candidates make the most potential sense and could provide the best fit for the Red Raiders and their West Texas program there in Lubbock?

Not surprisingly, offense sizzles and there's a trio of names with deep Texas ties – two of them at Southeastern Conference programs – who could fit the bill, as well as an Atlantic Coast Conference defensive coordinator and a current head coach or two at Texas programs.

The FootballScoop trio of Scott Roussel, Zach Barnett and John Brice dive into the Red Raiders' attractive candidates pool:

