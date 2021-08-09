Football's national holiday that doesn't exist, but absolutely should

Americans have made up a whole bunch of really ridiculous national days. Football coaches should take it upon themselves to dedicate not just a day, but a weekend, to the people in our life that shoulder so much of the load at home in the fall - our wives or significant others.

There's no logical reason for it, but over the years Americans have found some downright strange things to celebrate with "National Days" on the calendar.

National Spaghetti Day is January 4th. Later on in January, on the 21st, is National Squirrel Day. There is also National Make Your Dog's Day Day (October 22nd), National Take a Hike Day (Novemeber 17th). Also, September 19th is National Talk Like a Pirate Day, and I would be surprised if anyone other than Mike Leach was actually aware that even existed.

...that's just a few of them. There are a ton that left me shaking my head in disbelief.

While September 19th is Wife Appreciation Day, I think it's time that, as coaches, we take things a step further for our loved ones that shoulder much of the family load during football season.

As fall training camp open up, the wives of coaches should absolutely get some special recognition too.

That is why I'm not only advocating for a special day, but I'm calling for an entire weekend be dedicated to the wives who sacrifice so much of themselves so that guys like you and I can coach.

The specific dates of Coaches Wives weekend will vary depending on when camp opens up for you, but the goal is universal: dedicate some time to your wife. Can be a few date night(s). Maybe a picnic or a hike, or some 1-on-1 time at the pool or beach. Maybe its as simple as taking the kids and starting her a bubble bath.

Make sure she knows, that as you head into a time of year that can get crazy busy and stressful, that she knows she is appreciated, even (and especially) if you're guilty of not verbalizing that as often as you should.

I'll look into the process of making it an official holiday, and if that's even possible with varying start dates around the country, but in the meantime, let's be sure to celebrate the weekend before camp starts by getting some of your coaching stuff done early.

Truly dedicate a few days to unplug and be present with your wife doing some of her favorite things. If you've got kids, obviously get them involved too, but your wife (or significant other) should really be the primary focus of this one.

My wife and I took Saturday and did a few fun things with our two boys (ages 4 and 2). We went mini golfing followed by some bumper boat rides and on Sunday morning we took them to the zoo.

She took the kids to the pool later in the day while I tied up some loose ends before a staff meeting Sunday evening, followed by issuing equipment.

In the future, I'm going to make sure that Sunday before camp starts is as free as possible, so I can take my own advice (for once) and dedicate the entire weekend to her. If you took the time to read this, I suggest you do the same.