FootballScoop breaks down college football's biggest games: Alabama-Texas, Florida-Kentucky, Vols-Pitt, BYU-Baylor and ... FCS showdown UT-Martin-Missouri State

Two weeks of college football completed, one of them last weekend's full debut slate of amazing games from the 'Backyard Brawl' to the 'Blocked Boot in the Boot' that saw FSU and Mike Norvell get a key win against Brian Kelly and LSU.

So what's on deck? Well, this weekend has two of the program's most tradition-rich brands, Alabama and Texas, squaring off for an incredibly rare regular-season tilt while Tennessee seeks to keep its momentum under Josh Heupel -- which FootballScoop jefe Scott Roussel says is going to happen in convincing fashion -- at No. 17 Pittsburgh; Kentucky continues to see a different perception of its program because of Mark Stoops's strong work in the Bluegrass but that also means expectations.

Baylor visits BYU in a top-25 showdown with deliciously compelling elements, Kirby Smart reunites with his old boss Chris Hatcher as Georgia hosts Samford in a battle of Bulldogs outside the Westminster Dog Show; Shane Beamer and South Carolina visit Sam Pittman and Arkansas in a game that also reunites two former colleagues, as both Beamer and Pittman worked for Smart at Georgia.

How far back is USC with Lincoln Riley as the Trojans face the David Shaw-led Stanford squad that ended Clay Helton's reign atop the Men of Troy?

It's subplots and storylines galore this week in college football, and we tackle them all.

