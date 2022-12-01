Skip to main content

FootballScoop's Championship Weekend Primer

Zach Barnett, Scott Roussel and John Brice from Team FootballScoop examine all the college football conference championship matchups

Does the chalk hold? 

Or will, in the words of the immortal, late "Voice of the Tennessee Vols" John Ward, "pandemonium reign" in college football this weekend as precursor to Sunday's final College Football Playoff rankings and pairings?

For the first time all season, all four CFP teams hold complete control of their destinies. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC all can guarantee themselves a spot in the CFP if they simply handle their SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 tilts.

But what if they don't? What if, as Zach suggests, TCU happens to lose 35-14? He says the Horned Frogs would still gain selection. But would they?

Who ascends if Utah, already relishing its under-Ute role, can once again upend USC?

