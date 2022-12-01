FootballScoop's Championship Weekend Primer

Does the chalk hold?

Or will, in the words of the immortal, late "Voice of the Tennessee Vols" John Ward, "pandemonium reign" in college football this weekend as precursor to Sunday's final College Football Playoff rankings and pairings?

For the first time all season, all four CFP teams hold complete control of their destinies. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC all can guarantee themselves a spot in the CFP if they simply handle their SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 tilts.

But what if they don't? What if, as Zach suggests, TCU happens to lose 35-14? He says the Horned Frogs would still gain selection. But would they?

Who ascends if Utah, already relishing its under-Ute role, can once again upend USC?

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the FootballScoop podcast, please rate and review as this will help us grow and keep us delivering this football-focused episodes. Maybe even tell a friend. Or an enemy. Maybe tell Scott to listen twice; it might help him in the FootballScoop picks panel. Thank you.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.