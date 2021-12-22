Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
2021 FootballScoop Coach of the Year finalists
Celebrating their 15th year in 2021, the FootballScoop Coach of the Year program are the only such awards selected by fellow coaches.
The FootballScoop Coach of the Year awards program is back for 2021, with finalists announced today.

The only coaching awards program where winners are selected by their fellow coaches, the FootballScoop Coach of the Year program celebrates its 15th season in 2021. Coaches must be nominated by a fellow coach to be eligible for the award, and each category's winner is selected by prior winners of that category.

The FootballScoop Coach of the Year program honors excellence in performance and character at every on-the-field position and key off-the-field posts in FBS, as well as coordinators at the FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA levels. This year marks the debut of the Tight Ends Coach of the Year category. (FBS strength, operations and personnel honorees will be announced at a later date.) 

Winners will be announced in the coming days and weeks and honored at the AFCA Convention in San Antonio next month.

Without further ado, the 2021 FootballScoop Coach of the Year finalists:

Offensive Coordinator
Josh Gattis, Michigan 
Jeff Grimes, Baylor 
Zach Kittley, Western Kentucky 
Warren Ruggiero, Wake Forest 
Mark Whipple, Pittsburgh 

Defensive Coordinator
Doug Belk, Houston 
Jim Knowles, Oklahoma State 
Dan Lanning, Georgia 
Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin 
Mike Macdonald, Michigan 

Quarterbacks Coach
Corey Dennis, Ohio State 
Zach Kittley, Western Kentucky 
Rhett Lashlee, Miami 
Bill O'Brien, Alabama 
Mark Whipple, Pittsburgh 

Running Backs Coach
Gary Brown, Wisconsin 
Mike Hart, Michigan 
Justin Johnson, Baylor 
Curtis Luper, Missouri 
William Peagler, Michigan State

Wide Receivers Coach
Kyle Cefalo, Utah State 
Josh Crawford, Western Kentucky
Brian Hartline, Ohio State 
Steve Spurrier, Jr., Mississippi State 
Holmon Wiggins, Alabama 

Tight Ends Coach
Cody Booth, Colorado State
Malcolm Dixon, Coastal Carolina
Todd Hartley, Georgia
John McNulty, Notre Dame
Freddie Whittingham, Utah

Offensive Line Coach 
Daryl Agpalsa, Northern Illinois 
Mike Bloesch, North Texas 
Jim Harding, Utah 
Matt Mattox, UTSA 
Sherrone Moore, Michigan 

Defensive Line Coach
Joe Bob Clements, Oklahoma State 
Shaun Nua, Michigan 
Charlie Partridge, Pittsburgh 
Tray Scott, Georgia 
Freddie Roach, Alabama 

Linebackers Coach
Pete Golding/Sal Sunseri, Alabama 
Jim Knowles, Oklahoma State 
Ron Roberts/Caleb Collins, Baylor 
Mike Tressel, Cincinnati 
Seth Wallace, Iowa 

Defensive Backs Coach
Jahmile Addae, Georgia 
Perry Eliano/Colin Hitschler, Cincinnati 
Will Harris, Washington
Phil Parker, Iowa 
TJ Rushing, Texas A&M 

Special Teams Coordinator
Todd Goebbel, NC State 
Jay Harbaugh, Michigan 
Brian Mason, Cincinnati 

FCS Coordinator
David Braun, North Dakota State 
Mike Cooke, Sacred Heart 
Jason Eck, South Dakota State 
Corey Heatherman, James Madison
Dennis Thurman, Jackson State 
Greg Stevens, Southeastern Louisiana 

Division II Coordinator
Xavier Adibi, Texas A&M-Commerce 
Dominic Anderson, Fayetteville State (N.C.) 
Jesse Correll, Shepherd (W. Va.) 
Phillip Ely, Valdosta State (Ga.) 
Ryan Hodges, Ferris State (Mich.)

Division III Coordinator
Jameson Croall, Merchant Marine Academy (N.Y.) 
Nick Brady, Delaware Valley (Pa.) 
Larry Harmon, Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) 
Ryan Maiuri, Central (Iowa) 
Brad Spencer, North Central (Ill.) 

NAIA Coordinator
Gregg Horner, Valley City State (N.D.)
Phil Kleckler, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 
Matt Myers, Kansas Wesleyan
AJ Parnell, Bethel (Minn.) 
Andrew Rode, Morningside (Iowa) 

