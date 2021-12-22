The FootballScoop Coach of the Year awards program is back for 2021, with finalists announced today.

The only coaching awards program where winners are selected by their fellow coaches, the FootballScoop Coach of the Year program celebrates its 15th season in 2021. Coaches must be nominated by a fellow coach to be eligible for the award, and each category's winner is selected by prior winners of that category.

The FootballScoop Coach of the Year program honors excellence in performance and character at every on-the-field position and key off-the-field posts in FBS, as well as coordinators at the FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA levels. This year marks the debut of the Tight Ends Coach of the Year category. (FBS strength, operations and personnel honorees will be announced at a later date.)

Winners will be announced in the coming days and weeks and honored at the AFCA Convention in San Antonio next month.

Without further ado, the 2021 FootballScoop Coach of the Year finalists:

Offensive Coordinator

Josh Gattis, Michigan

Jeff Grimes, Baylor

Zach Kittley, Western Kentucky

Warren Ruggiero, Wake Forest

Mark Whipple, Pittsburgh

Defensive Coordinator

Doug Belk, Houston

Jim Knowles, Oklahoma State

Dan Lanning, Georgia

Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin

Mike Macdonald, Michigan

Quarterbacks Coach

Corey Dennis, Ohio State

Zach Kittley, Western Kentucky

Rhett Lashlee, Miami

Bill O'Brien, Alabama

Mark Whipple, Pittsburgh

Running Backs Coach

Gary Brown, Wisconsin

Mike Hart, Michigan

Justin Johnson, Baylor

Curtis Luper, Missouri

William Peagler, Michigan State



Wide Receivers Coach

Kyle Cefalo, Utah State

Josh Crawford, Western Kentucky

Brian Hartline, Ohio State

Steve Spurrier, Jr., Mississippi State

Holmon Wiggins, Alabama

Tight Ends Coach

Cody Booth, Colorado State

Malcolm Dixon, Coastal Carolina

Todd Hartley, Georgia

John McNulty, Notre Dame

Freddie Whittingham, Utah

Offensive Line Coach

Daryl Agpalsa, Northern Illinois

Mike Bloesch, North Texas

Jim Harding, Utah

Matt Mattox, UTSA

Sherrone Moore, Michigan

Defensive Line Coach

Joe Bob Clements, Oklahoma State

Shaun Nua, Michigan

Charlie Partridge, Pittsburgh

Tray Scott, Georgia

Freddie Roach, Alabama

Linebackers Coach

Pete Golding/Sal Sunseri, Alabama

Jim Knowles, Oklahoma State

Ron Roberts/Caleb Collins, Baylor

Mike Tressel, Cincinnati

Seth Wallace, Iowa

Defensive Backs Coach

Jahmile Addae, Georgia

Perry Eliano/Colin Hitschler, Cincinnati

Will Harris, Washington

Phil Parker, Iowa

TJ Rushing, Texas A&M

Special Teams Coordinator

Todd Goebbel, NC State

Jay Harbaugh, Michigan

Brian Mason, Cincinnati

FCS Coordinator

David Braun, North Dakota State

Mike Cooke, Sacred Heart

Jason Eck, South Dakota State

Corey Heatherman, James Madison

Dennis Thurman, Jackson State

Greg Stevens, Southeastern Louisiana



Division II Coordinator

Xavier Adibi, Texas A&M-Commerce

Dominic Anderson, Fayetteville State (N.C.)

Jesse Correll, Shepherd (W. Va.)

Phillip Ely, Valdosta State (Ga.)

Ryan Hodges, Ferris State (Mich.)

Division III Coordinator

Jameson Croall, Merchant Marine Academy (N.Y.)

Nick Brady, Delaware Valley (Pa.)

Larry Harmon, Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas)

Ryan Maiuri, Central (Iowa)

Brad Spencer, North Central (Ill.)



NAIA Coordinator

Gregg Horner, Valley City State (N.D.)

Phil Kleckler, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

Matt Myers, Kansas Wesleyan

AJ Parnell, Bethel (Minn.)

Andrew Rode, Morningside (Iowa)

