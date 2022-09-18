Skip to main content

FootballScoop College Football Rewind: Talking through Georgia, 'Bama, Vols, Coach Prime, Penn State, Alcorn and all the top storylines

A weekend that wasn't expected to captivate instead did just that, with Deion Sanders furious at his Jackson State team, Alcorn making history and Georgia hunkering down

It was not, on paper, anyway, supposed to be quite one of THOSE college football weekends.

And yet it was, with Appalachian State winning on a Hail Mary while UCLA needed a golden toe to get past Kane Wommack's scrappy South Alabama squad before dozens of fans inside the Rose Bowl.

Georgia looked even better than its 2021 College Football Playoff title-team, or so says Zach Barnett, while the Tennessee Vols might be college football's most entertaining team right now. The Vols or Lincoln Riley's USC squad.

Not entertaining? Well, that's Nebraska's Cornhuskers and or Herm Edwards's Arizona State Sun Devils.

Deion Sanders shredded his own Jackson State squad during an ESPN on-field halftime interview; the Tigers responded and humiliated Hue Jackson's Grambling squad. Meanwhile, Fred McNair and Alcorn did what's believed to be something historic: The Braves became the first-ever SWAC team to win at McNeese State, FootballScoop was told.

It's all this and more on the Sunday rewind.

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the FootballScoop podcast, please rate and review as this will help us grow and keep us delivering this football-focused episodes. Maybe even tell a friend. Or an enemy. Thank you.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

Tags
terms:
deion sandersTennessee VolunteersUCLAFlorida GatorsNebraskaGeorgiaAlabama

You May Like

Erik Chinander

Nebraska has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander

Erik Chinander followed Scott Frost from UCF to Nebraska, and is now reportedly out.

By Doug Samuels
Herman Edwards

Arizona State president weighs in on Herm Edwards, loss to Eastern Michigan

At 1-2 with an embarrassing loss to Eastern Michigan, Arizona State now faces one of the most difficult 3-game stretches in college football.

By Zach Barnett
Nuggets

#Nuggets: The magic of App State, a great day out West, and the rise of the basketball schools

The most comprehensive 1-click college football recap on the Internet.

By Zach Barnett
deion

Deion Sanders blasts JSU's lethargic half: 'We don’t want to dominate and go pro; we cool. We’re playing in the HBCU'

Coach Prime ripped his team at halftime against Grambling, a game Sanders's JSU squad would pull away to win 66-24

By John Brice
IMG_2703

Watch: Losing to Kansas, Houston Cougars players fight one another on sideline

The sideline throwdown happened just moments into the third quarter

By John Brice
wwells

Back from the brink: Eastern Kentucky coach Walt Wells died; a miracle brought him back

Walt Wells' Aug. 28 'widowmaker' heart attack left him dead. Three weeks later, he's coaching again

By John Brice
Marshall

Marshall experiences in-season coaching change

Six days after scoring one of the biggest wins in school history, offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has reportedly left Marshall's staff.

By Zach Barnett
Sam Pittman

Sam Pittman losing staff member to NFL opportunity

The Razorbacks director of player development is leaving for a job with the Falcons.

By Doug Samuels