FootballScoop College Football Rewind: Talking through Georgia, 'Bama, Vols, Coach Prime, Penn State, Alcorn and all the top storylines

A weekend that wasn't expected to captivate instead did just that, with Deion Sanders furious at his Jackson State team, Alcorn making history and Georgia hunkering down

It was not, on paper, anyway, supposed to be quite one of THOSE college football weekends.

And yet it was, with Appalachian State winning on a Hail Mary while UCLA needed a golden toe to get past Kane Wommack's scrappy South Alabama squad before dozens of fans inside the Rose Bowl.

Georgia looked even better than its 2021 College Football Playoff title-team, or so says Zach Barnett, while the Tennessee Vols might be college football's most entertaining team right now. The Vols or Lincoln Riley's USC squad.

Not entertaining? Well, that's Nebraska's Cornhuskers and or Herm Edwards's Arizona State Sun Devils.

Deion Sanders shredded his own Jackson State squad during an ESPN on-field halftime interview; the Tigers responded and humiliated Hue Jackson's Grambling squad. Meanwhile, Fred McNair and Alcorn did what's believed to be something historic: The Braves became the first-ever SWAC team to win at McNeese State, FootballScoop was told.

It's all this and more on the Sunday rewind.

